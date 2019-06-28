June 29 through July 7

All times Central

Saturday, June 29

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Aviator Classic TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Andale @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Toronto 3:07 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Little Rock (M 7 p.m.).

Sunday, June 30

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Aviator Classic TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Andale 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Toronto 12:07 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, July 1

LEGION BASEBALL — Wichita East @ Newton Juniors 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Toronto 12:07 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, July 2

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Emporia 6 p.m., Hutchinson @ Newton Juniors 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game @ Hobart-Detter Stadium, Hutchinson 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, July 3

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Wellington 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Los Angeles FC @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, July 4

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 12:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Friday, June 5

MEN’S FAST-PITCH SOFTBALL — Newton Mexican-American Men’s Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Salina 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Washington 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, July 6

MEN’S FAST-PITCH SOFTBALL — Newton Mexican-American Men’s Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Cheney 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Chicago @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Washington 3:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Elite Girls’ Academy @ FC Wichita (W 2:30 p.m.), Ozark FC @ FC Wichita (M 7:30 p.m.).

Sunday, July 7

MEN’S FAST-PITCH SOFTBALL — Newton Mexican-American Men’s Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Great Bend 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Washington 12:35 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.