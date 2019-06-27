PRETTY PRAIRIE — The city of Pretty Prairie’s new reverse osmosis water treatment plant should begin operating in July.

A ribbon-cutting for the reverse osmosis plant, near the corner of Santa Fe and Booth, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, in conjunction with Final Friday’s Night on the Prairie. That’s a monthly celebration, from April through August, inaugurated this year.

For decades, the nitrate level in the city’s municipal water supply has exceeded desired levels. The federal and state limit is 10 parts per million. The most recent test results showed Pretty Prairie’s water sample at 23 parts per million.

Under order to address the problem, the city authorized a reverse osmosis plant to treat the water, along with a new 150,000-gallon underground water storage tank and a new 50,000-gallon water tower. Overall construction began in early 2019.

“We’re on the downhill slope,” said Nick Willhaus, operator for APAC-Kansas Inc., on Wednesday.

“We should be done by the end of July, for sure,” Willhaus said of the reverse osmosis plant. “We can put it online with the old tower,” he said, so they won’t have to wait for the new tower’s completion to start delivering treated water.

The project was not delayed by a rainy spring, according to Willhaus. “This ground is very, very sandy,” he said, and they could work indoors when it rained.

Work has begun on the base for the new tower and crews will start erecting the pedestal-shaped water tower in later July. It will take a couple of weeks to erect and three weeks to paint, according to city clerk Jenifer Albright.

The city is required to provide bottled water to households with expectant and nursing mothers and to families with infants up to age months. “There must have been a baby boom,” Albright said because the city earlier had multiple households receiving water, but no households currently are receiving water.

Another milestone for the city will occur July 1, when a new 1 percent city sales tax is implemented. In March, voters approved a city sales tax for streets.