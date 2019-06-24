WICHITA — The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who injured a deputy while fleeing after being stopped.

Sgt. Justin Maxfield says the deputy was dragged about 100 feet and the vehicle ran over the deputy's foot during the stop Sunday. The deputy was taken to a hospital but is expected to recover.

Maxfield says the driver took off when the deputy asked her to get out of the vehicle. The deputy's was dragged when some equipment was caught on the car.

Maxfield says the driver was Melissa Heinzman. She was driving a white 1999 Ford Explorer with license plate tag number 317 GMM.

She is wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants. Her felony warrant out of Sedgwick County is for violation of the offender registration act.