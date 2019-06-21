During an announcement Thursday that officially named Topeka as the new home of the Kicker Country Stampede, city officials also announced the festival will have a new name next year: Heartland Stampede.

In addition to the name change, the city is working with Stampede officials to expand the event to a week instead of three days.

"The city of Topeka wants to say thank you from the bottom of our heart for choosing our community to make it our permanent home," Mayor Michelle De La Isla said during a news conference at Heartland Motorsports Park.

De La Isla also announced next year's headliner will be country music singer Luke Combs. Combs, a native of North Carolina, has produced hit singles "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," "She Got the Best of Me" and "Beautiful Crazy," all of which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Country Stampede was moved to Topeka this year because of flooding at Manhattan's Tuttle Creek State Park, where the festival has been staged for the past 23 years.

Gil Cunningham, president of Neste Live!, which is in charge of entertainment for Stampede, said the festival for now will stay with country music but "that doesn't mean down the road we might try something a little different."

Cunningham said there were a few reasons for moving the event to Topeka, including escalating country music costs.

"Our budget in the last seven years has doubled," Cunningham said. "Ticket prices we couldn't double because of the price sensitivity of tickets, so that's been a big concern, a big issue. With the infrastructure here, the costs are going to be less. At Tuttle Creek we literally had to create everything from the ground up. Here there's a lot of infrastructure available to us."

Cunningham said another reason for the change in venue had to do with moving 60 miles east, which increases the population base and could increase ticket sales.

Wayne Rouse, president of Country Stampede, said its relationship with Manhattan over the last 23 years has been great, but it wasn't financially feasible to keep the Stampede there.

"We either had to not do the Stampede (or) find another way to boost the sales, which moving closer to populated areas like Kansas City, Emporia, Lawrence, Topeka — we feel we will see the results that we need to to be sustainable," Rouse said.

Rouse said he talked to several people Thursday morning who were camping and that the move received a positive response overall.

In response to people from Manhattan upset about the new venue, Rouse said if they could see the picture of the increase in talent cost increasing across the board and realize that it's not feasible to keep it in Manhattan.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said in a news release Thursday morning they parted ways with Country Stampede and mutually agreed to terminate the contact signed March 26, 2018.

Under the termination agreement, KDWPT will refund the operator's payment of $81,500, the release said.

"KDWPT and Country Stampede, LLC have had a great relationship over the 23 years that Tuttle Creek State Park has hosted the event," the statement said. "Country Stampede has helped focus national and international attention on Kansas, the city of Manhattan and Tuttle Creek State Park which will have benefits for many years to come. We wish the operator well for the future."

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying it was disappointed to hear Country Stampede was ending its relationship with the city, but added it is "pleased to have been a big part of Country Stampede's success and growth."

The Chamber's news release said Country Stampede owners had made it clear the decision didn't reflect on Manhattan or Tuttle Creek State Park.

"Our understanding is that Stampede officials needed to attract a new capital partner to continue to grow and expand the festival in the future," the release said. "For local country music fans, the good news is they found a partner that will keep the festival in northeast Kansas. Unfortunately for Manhattan, that new partnership means the festival will have a new home near Topeka.

"Manhattan and Tuttle Creek State Park have an excellent track record of hosting a nationally acclaimed music festival for more than two decades. This announcement does absolutely nothing to change that. Manhattan is a great spot to host meetings, events and festivals. Manhattan is also a community that comes together to create new opportunities."

The expected economic impact of the event is $8 million, which is based off what the Stampede had brought to Manhattan in the past.

Brett Oetting, president of Visit Topeka, said the city of Topeka expects to bring in that much this year but hopes to increase that number in the future.