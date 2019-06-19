Two vehicles were involved in a wreck early Tuesday afternoon near the northbound Water Well exit ramp on Interstate-135, just west of Ohio Street.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2010 Chevrolet driven by John Patrick Delgado, 67 of Summerset, S.D., failed to yield to oncoming traffic on the off ramp from I-135 at Water Well at about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. A westbound 2017 Ford driven by Richard Nelson Wakefield, 48, of Salina, made an avoidance maneuver, striking the Chevrolet and proceeding through a KDOT guardrail, coming to a stop in the east ditch between the I-135 northbound lanes and the on ramp.

Delgado and Wakefield were uninjured, the report said. A passenger in Wakefield's vehicle, Shannon L. Wakefield, 48, of Salina, was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with a suspected minor injury.

All were wearing seat belts, the report said.