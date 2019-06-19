Democratic front-runner Joe Biden seems to be following the Clinton strategy of limiting public contact. Let controlled exposure, name recognition and the illusion of moral fiber carry him to the Democratic nomination.

Blending into the weeds is a Darwinian survival skill Biden has mastered with scary proficiency. Biden’s team is attempting to project a “woke” image for an old-time politician who carries a ton of baggage.

His only remarkable feature is a willingness to jettison decades-old convictions on the turn of a dime.

From minute to minute, who is the real Joe Biden? That has yet to be determined by the demands of political expediency. Like the portrait of Dorian Gray, the Biden team knows the less of the real Joe people see the greater his odds for political survival become.

Gregory Bontrager

Hutchinson