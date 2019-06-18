Hesston golfer
places at state
WELLINGTON — Hesston High School golfer Grant Brenneman tied for 17th out of 101 golfers at the Kansas Junior Golf Association Boys’ Amateur Championships Tuesday through Thursday at the Wellington Country Club.
Brenneman shot a 225 with rounds of 77, 73 and 75. He finished 15 shots over par.
Cooper Schultz of Wichita won the tournament at 206, four strokes under par.
Luke Riffle of Newton finished in 69th at 225. Zach Engelken of Newton shot rounds of 80 and 90 and failed to make the cut for the third round.
Kansas Junior
Boys’ Amateur
Wellington CC
Par 70
1. Schultz, Cooper, Wichita 68-69-69—206
2. Audrain, Sion, Garden City 72-70-71—213
3. Trudo, Tyler, Wichita 70-71-74—215
4. Winslow, Michael, Overland Park 74-75-68—217
T5. Baker, Jack, Wichita 74-72-72—218
T5. Shaw, Kameron, Salina 73-75-70—218
T7. Herrenbruck, Tate, Salina 74-71-74—219
T7. Lee, Ryan, Overland Park 74-74-71—219
T7. Radley, Steve, Wichita 77-69-73—219
10. McCrae, Tradgon, Plainville 70-76-74—220
T11. Cooper, Davis, Overland Park 76-71-75—222
T11. Mason, Nicklaus, Shawnee 75-73-74—222
13. Beck, Hayden, Topeka 76-74-73—223
T14. Harding, Will, Prairie Village 75-76-73—224
T14. Ihrig, Garin, Goodland 80-76-68—224
T14. Scheve, Gentry, Emporia 72-75-77—224
T17. Alonzo, Addison, Topeka 76-72-77—225
T17. Brenneman, Grant, Hesston 77-73-75—225
T17. Kimmel, Caleb, Olathe 74-77-74—225
T20. Saffell, Blake, Wellington 78-74-74—226
T20. Scheufler, Lucas, Wellington 74-78-74—226
T22. Hanrahan, Connor, Overland Park 82-77-68—227
T22. Dillon, Calvin, Louisburg 76-77-74—227
T24. Whitaker, Asher, Wichita 76-74-78—228
T24. Gutgesell, Daniel, Overland Park 80-74-74—228
T26. Kasitz, Adam, Wichita 74-76-79—229
T26. Park, Andrew, Lawrence 81-71-77—229
T28. Berquist, Landon, Lawrence 79-76-75—230
T28. Mills, Maddux, Liberal 72-79-79—230
T30. McCrary, Ian, Overland Park 77-78-76—231
T30. Wadlowe, Aspen, Wichita, Kansas, 2020-77-77-77—231
T30. Holtzman, Noah, Wichita 75-80-76—231
T30. Sawyer, Drake, Wichita 77-77-77—231
34. Gritton, Casey, Manhattan 79-73-80—232
T35. Vandervoort, Zachary, Pratt 78-78-77—233
T35. Gardner, John, Overland Park 72-79-82—233
T37. Schultz, Eric, Overland Park 78-77-79—234
T37. Wilson, Peyton, Andover 77-76-81—234
T39. Streck, Cole, Great Bend 77-79-79—235
T39. Hedges, Will, Lawrence 84-77-74—235
T39. Hill, James, Wichita 80-78-77—235
T39. Reynolds, Easton, Yates Center 79-76-80—235
T43. Villegas, Mateo, Goddard 75-82-79—236
T43. Ellington, Keegan, Wichita 83-79-74—236
T43. Goodrum, Austin, Andover 81-74-81—236
T46. Gogel, Thomas, Mission Hills 80-81-76—237
T46. Schrock, Matthew, Wichita 74-78-85—237
T48. Berberich, Gavin, Topeka 75-83-81—239
T48. Cleaver, Drayton, Chanute 81-82-76—239
T48. Schurle, Cody, Manhattan 82-82-75—239
T48. Reintjes, Brent, Wichita 79-81-79—239
T48. Saporito, Nate, Overland Park 79-86-74—239
T53. Ward, Cooper, Wichita 77-81-82—240
T53. Gill, Deitrek, Wellington 76-83-81—240
T53. Kasitz, Kyle, Wichita 80-82-78—240
T56. Beichley, Grant, Prarie Village 83-78-80—241
T56. Adkins, Ty, Hutchinson 82-82-77—241
T58. Tarvin, Myles, Olathe 85-76-81—242
T58. Love, Layton, Wichita 78-87-77—242
T60. Norris, Josh, Hays 86-79-78—243
T60. Tarvin, Jack, Olathe 82-78-83—243
62. Nguyen, Aidan, Andover 82-79-84—245
63. Gilliland, Caleb, Salina 86-77-83—246
T64. Alonzo, Myles, Topeka 78-87-83—248
T64. Slicker, Ben, Leawood 93-79-76—248
66. Jones, Stu, Wichita 85-83-82—250
67. Willson, Andrew, Leavenworth 83-82-86—251
68. Nickloy, Nick, Olathe 90-80-83—253
69. Riffel, Luke, Newton 84-86-85—255
70. Randall, Jack, Lawrenece 89-84-83—256
T71. Kohlman, Justin, Cottonwood Falls 84-81-92—257
T71. Middleton, Harrison, Cheney 97-82-78—257
Freelove, Lukas, Salina 81-76—DNF
Gaeddert, Mitch, Leawood 78-79—DNF
Costello, Wesley, Mission Hills 80-78—DNF
O’Connor, Thomas, Wichita 82-79—DNF
Rhodes, Logan, Overland Park 80-82—DNF
Zinn, Otto, Mission Hills 81-81—DNF
McKeown, Gabriel, Lenexa 81-81—DNF
Towey, Carson, Wichita 83-79—DNF
King, Cole, Leawood 80-83—DNF
Moore, Connor, Leawood 76-87—DNF
Smith, Davan, Dodge City 80-83—DNF
Graham, Eli, Wichita 81-83—DNF
Hawley, Aaron, Salina 80-86—DNF
Howell, Preston, Wichita 85-81—DNF
Krannawitter, Jason, Hays 81-85—DNF
Schmid, Caleb, Emporia 82-84—DNF
Burgess, Zachary, Wichita 83-84—DNF
Fischman, Cole, Leawood 84-83—DNF
Jenkins, Kobe, Lake Lotawana, Mo. 89-78—DNF
Kucera, Cole, Topeka 88-80—DNF
Rader, Jackson, Marysville 84-84—DNF
Wilson, Gavin, Wamego 86-83—DNF
Engelken, Zach, Newton 80-90—DNF
Wiske, Logan, Pittsburg 85-86—DNF
Welsh, Brennan, Olathe 87-85—DNF
Brewer, Myles, Wichita 86-87—DNF
Geist, Conner, Wichita 85-92—DNF
Blevins, Richard, Ottawa 91-89—DNF
WD. Allen, Aaron, Garden City 99-WD—WD
Girls
1. Hawks, Hanna, Wellington 80-82-73—235
2. Tilma, Kate, Eastborough 80-80-79—239
T3. Setter, Caroline, Topeka 80-81-83—244
T3. Bohning, Vera, Lee's Summit, Mo. 79-86-79—244
5. Slayton, Madison, Wichita 85-81-81—247
6. Comer, Allison, Overland Park 86-84-80—250
T7. Johnson, Lia, Shawnee 91-85-75—251
T7. Giocondo, Caroline, Kansas City, Mo. 86-87-78—251
T9. King, Brooke, Lenexa 86-89-77—252
T9. Jones, Kinslea, Wichita 89-85-78—252
T11. Roman, Tess, Prairie Village 84-85-84—253
T11. Deeter, Lois, Topeka 85-86-82—253
13. Currier, Hillary, Olathe 90-79-87—256
14. Hedges, Faith, Lawrence 91-83-85—259
15. Nguyen, Alivia, Andover 89-87-84—260
16. Lee, Shauna, Andover 88-87-87—262
Green, Libby, Shawnee 93-84—DNF
Holloway, Ellie, Kansas City, Mo. 84-97—DNF
Koziol, Jaclyn, Village of Loch Lloyd, Mo. 97-85—DNF
Hepler, Quincy, Prairie Village 93-91—DNF
Slicker, Ella, Leawood 91-95—DNF
Wolff, Abby, Wichita 98-94—DNF
Roth, Gabrielle, Mission Hills 100-92—DNF
Martin, Reaghan, Hutchinson 112-99—DNF
HC player
takes honors
HESSTON — Hesston College softball player Amy Bretado was named a first-team National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All-American for the 2019 season as a designated player.
Bretado is a freshman from Whittier, Calif.
She batted .450 this season with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs in 47 games.
She was fourth in the NJCAA Division II in home runs and eighth in RBIs. She was ninth in slugging percentage in .907.
She is among the first Hesston players to ever be named first-team All-American at the Division II level.
NJCAA Division II
All-Americans
First Team
P Brianna Hardy, Phoenix (AZ), fr.
P Josie Swafford, Des Moines Area (IA), fr.
P Jensen Howell, LSU Eunice (LA), so.
C Meghan Mulhan, Cuyahoga (OH), fr.
INF Hanna Krosky, Phoenix (AZ), so.
INF Mia Ruther, Des Moines Area (IA), so.
INF Chevelle Sartin, Highland (KS), fr.
INF LP Trammell, Jones (MS), fr.
OF Ashton Friend, Cowley (KS), so.
OF Katlyn Lloyd, Morris (NJ), so.
OF Sara Tate, LSU Eunice (LA), so.
DP Amy Bretado, Hesston (KS), fr.
UT Alyssa Gill, Prairie State (IL), so.
Second Team
P Olivia Burns, Itawamba (MS), so.
P Kerrigan Dixon, Johnson County (KS), so.
P Erin Hocker, Kirkwood (IA), fr.
C Audrey Miller, Labette (KS), fr.
INF Alyssa Baratta, Pasco-Hernando State (FL), so.
INF Haleigh Joyner, Louisburg (NC), fr.
INF Mattie Meine, Itawamba (MS), fr.
INF Ivy Velazquez, Oakland (MI), fr.
OF Kelci Bodin, LSU Eunice (LA), so.
OF Jasmine McCormick, Heartland (IL), so.
OF Shelby Hulsebus, Kirkwood (IA), fr.
DP Sarah Hilton, Louisburg (NC), fr.
UT Bre Tjebben, Iowa Central, fr.
Third Team
P Shelby Martin, Dawson (MT), fr.
P Ysabella Soto, Oakland (MI), so.
C Ela Henry, Phoenix (AZ), fr.
C Mary Grace Turner, Pearl River (MS), so.
INF Alyssa Eby, Waubonsee (IL), fr.
INF Danielle Rivera, Cuyahoga (OH), so.
INF McKennah Sikes, Jones (MS), so.
INF Casey Turner, CCBC Catonsville (MD), fr.
OF Cheyenne Andersen, Iowa Central, so.
OF Kimberlee Maddox, Lansing (MI), fr.
OF Makenzie Whittenen, Phoenix (AZ), so.
DP Kelly Smith, Danville Area (IL), fr.
UT Sydnee Smith, Phoenix (AZ), fr.