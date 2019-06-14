1. Our Lady of Guadalupe Spring Fiesta: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 612 S. Maple, South Hutchinson. Fireworks, silent auction, softball tournaments, live music, food, kids carnival, Texas Hold 'em, beer garden and more. More information on Facebook at olghutch.com.

2. Cirque Italia: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Hutchinson Mall parking lot, 1500 E. 11th Ave., Hutchinson. A taste of Italian culture in this high-flying family show. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. June 14; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 15; and 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 16. Get your tickets at cirqueitalia.com or call 941-704-8572.

3. "The Cat in the Hat": 10 a.m. Friday, Hutchinson Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. Cost: $4. The Hutchinson Fox Theatre and BlueBird Books summer film series presents the movie "The Cat in the Hat," rated PG.

4. Space Out Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Family day at the Cosmosphere with free programming for kids, from little tikes to grade school. Guided tours, activities for all ages, and more.

5. Stage 9 Live: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Stage 9, 9 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Stage 9's live music series, Stage 9 Live! returns. Lawrence-based alternative pop/rock musician Matthew Mulnix will perform with an opening act provided by local acoustic pop musician, Alex Garcia. All Stage 9 Live tickets serve as a fundraiser for Stage 9 to support the mission of the theater to excite minds, move hearts and change lives. As with past fundraising concerts, drinks, including limited sodas, beer and wine, and light snacks are included in the price of the ticket. Tickets are $25 at www.stage9hutch.com or at the door.

6. Fun Friday: 5–7 p.m. Friday, Reno County Museum, 100 S. Walnut St., Hutchinson. Old-fashioned, free fun and games at Reno County Museum. Games include bean bag toss, hopscotch, three graces, balls and cups, whirly-gigs and more.

7. Lindsborg Midsummer's Festival: Saturday, Riverside Park, Lindsborg. It's time to start preparing for the raising of the Maypole. Activities start with a walk/run at 7 a.m., with vendors and more starting through the morning. Park activities and dancing will begin at 3 p.m. with Rice County Line Band performing from 8:30 p.m. Full schedule listed online on the event's Facebook page.

8. 3rd Annual Lavender Festival: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Gertie's Lavender Farm, 8101 S. Rayl Road, Burrton. Admission is $5 at the gate. Harvest your own lavender for $5 a bundle. Vendors, food, live music and more.

9. Breakthrough: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. In the film "Breakthrough," when her 14-year-old son nearly drowns in a lake, a faithful mother prays for him to come back from the brink of death and be healed. Admission is $4, available at the door 30 minutes before showtime. www.hutchinsonfox.com/foxfilmseries.