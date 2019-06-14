Wessel tapped as interim superintendent

LANSING — The Lansing Board of Education has named Dan Wessel interim superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year. He has been serving as assistant superintendent. He will be taking over from Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam, who announced May 31 he is leaving his position at the end of July.

School board members voted to accept Stufflebeam’s resignation.

Board members named Wessel as the interim superintendent when they met Monday evening, Stufflebeam said.

Wessel has been with the Lansing school district since 1996. He initially was employed by the district as a math and computer teacher. He became an assistant principal at Lansing High School in 2007, according to Wessel.

In 2008, he moved to the school district’s central office to serve as the director of technology and curriculum. He was promoted to assistant superintendent in 2011.

Bedford on Jayhawk stage

TOPEKA — Ben Bedford will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St., in Topeka. Price is $15.

Ben Bedford is a singer-songwriter from Illinois who has spent more than a decade establishing himself in the traditional folk genre. In 2018, he released his latest album, “The Hermit's Spyglass.”

For information, go to lastminutefolk.org.