The northbound lane on Adams Street and eastbound lane of 17th Avenue will both be closed on Monday near the intersection of the two streets. Travel on several other nearby roads, meanwhile, also will be restricted for a paving project.

The closure on Adams will be between 16th and 17th avenues, while 17th will be closed between Adams and Washington streets. The lane closures are required to adjust a water valve in advance of a paving project.

The roadway will also be restricted during asphalt paving on 17th Avenue, 25th Avenue and 27th Avenue, between Adams and Main streets and on Adams from 16th to 30th Avenue.

Both the closure and restrictions will begin at 7 a.m. Monday.

The road will be opened as soon as possible after the completion of the work, while the restrictions will be temporary closures that will re-route traffic during placement of the new asphalt.