The Newton American Legion Post 2 Junior Knights lost a lead in the first game, but rallied from a 10-run deficit in the second to claim a split against the Emporia Post 5 Juniors Wednesday at Kenny Williams Field.

The games were moved next door to Kenny Williams Field because of wet grounds at Klein-Scott Field.

Emporia used a seven-run sixth inning to win the first game 8-5. Down 10-0 in the second game, Newton scored a 12-run fourth inning to win 12-11.

“I can’t tell you enough about the heart of them,” Newton coach Reagan McCloud said. “They were so dejected after that first one. We had to have a little talk between games about what the Newton baseball program means and about how to bounce back. Down 10-0, I can’t tell you how proud I am of them. They have a lot of heart.”

In the first game, Newton scored a run in each of the first two innings.

An error to lead off the top of the third led to an Emporia run. Joe Slechta drove in a run for Newton on a ground out in the fourth inning.

Three errors in the top of the sixth led to seven Emporia runs.

Alex Schulte hit a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth.

Luke Hirsh and Jake Schmidt each went two for three hitting for Newton.

Emporia used seven pitchers with Carter Garza posting the win and Cal Kohlmeier getting the save. Newton used four pitchers with Cade Valdez taking the loss.

Emporia opened the second game with two runs in the top of the first on one hit, two walks and two hit batters. Emporia added a run on an error in the second inning and two more runs in the third.

Emporia added five runs in the fourth inning. Newton used seven walks, four hits and an error to score 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth and keep the game going. The Knights sent 16 batters to the plate in the inning.

Emporia got a run in the top of the sixth, but left the bases loaded when the game ended on a two-hour time limit.

Drew Barron finished two for two hitting for Newton with three RBIs. Alex Schulte finishedd two for two with two RBIs.

John Pringle went three for four hitting for Emporia with four RBIs. Quinn Dold drove in two runs.

Joel Franz picked up the win for Newton in relief of Jake Schmidt. Cade Valdez struck out the last batter for the save,

Emporia used six pitchers with Cal Kohlmeier taking the loss.

Tuesday, Newton won a pair of games against Andover. Stats and scores were not reported.

Newton is 7-3 and plays June 18 at McPherson.

“We need (the time off),” McCloud said. “These guys are a little tired. They have football weights and all sorts of stuff.”

First game

Emporia;ab;r;h;bi

Knuth cf;4;1;0;1

Geith p;3;0;0;1

Kinsey ss;4;0;1;1

Pringle eh;3;1;1;1

Trujillo c;4;1;1;0

Garza 3b;4;1;1;0

Thomas 1b;3;1;1;1

Redeker lf;0;0;0;0

Hess p;3;0;1;2

Roth rf;3;1;1;0

Kohlmeier 2b;3;2;1;1

TOTALS;34;8;8;3

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Franz cf;3;1;1;0

Valdez ss;2;0;0;0

Considine 1b;3;0;0;0

Schmidt 3b;3;1;2;0

Hirsh lf;3;2;2;0

Elliott eh;2;0;0;0

Schulte rf;3;1;1;2

Slechta 2b;2;0;0;1

Ruggero c;3;0;0;0

Barron p;2;0;1;1

Loomos;1;0;1;0

Mick eh;3;0;0;0

TOTALS;30;5;8;4

Emporia;001;007;0;—8

Newton;110;102;0;—5

E — Valedez 3, Kohlmeier, Considine, Schmidt, Slechta, Garza 2, Thomas. DP — Emporia, Newton. LOB — Emp. 9, New. 7. 2B — Kinsey. SB — Franz 3, Hirsh 2, Barron. CS — Hirsh. Sac. Fly — Geitz.

Emporia;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Geitz;1;2;2;0;0;1

Redeker;1;0;1;0;1;0

Hess;1;0;0;0;0;0

Roth;1;1;1;1;1;0

Garza, W;1;1;0;0;1;0

McGuire;1;3;2;2;0;0

Kohlmeier, S;1;0;0;0;0;0

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Barron;5;4;2;1;2;3

Keeler, L;0;1;3;3;0;0

Valdez;.2;3;3;0;0

Loomis;1.1;2;0;0;0;1

Barron faced one batter in the sixth inning. Keeler faced three batters in the sixth inning.

WP — Barron. Balk — Garza. Time — 2:07.

Second game

Emporia;ab;r;h;bi

Knuth p;3;1;1;0

Hess p;1;0;0;0

Greitz ss;3;2;1;0

Trujillo rf;1;3;1;1

Garza 3b;2;0;0;0

McGuire 1b;2;1;1;1

Kinsey cf;1;1;0;0

Pringle eh;4;2;3;4

Dold c;2;0;1;2

Orender lf;2;0;0;1

Redeker lf;0;0;0;0

Thomas 1b;3;0;1;0

Griffith 2b;1;1;0;0

TOTALS;25;11;9;9

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Franz cf;1;2;0;1

Valdez p;1;2;0;0

Considine 1b;1;1;1;1

Schmidt p;1;0;0;0

Barron cf;2;1;2;3

Hirsh c;2;1;0;0

Keeler ss;2;1;1;1

Schulte rf;2;1;2;2

Slechta eh;3;1;1;0

Loomis lf;3;1;0;1

Livesay 3b;2;1;0;1

Mick 2b;2;0;0;0

TOTALS;22;12;7;10

Emporia;212;( 5)01;—11

Newton;000;(12)0x;—12

E — Schmidt, Livesay, Keeler, Grietz, Considine. DP — Emporia 2, Newton. LOB — Emp. 10, New. 4. 2B — Pringle. SB — Keeler 3, Pringle 2, Franz 2 Valdez, Schulte, Considine. Sac. Bunt — Garza.

Emporia;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Trujillo;1;1;0;0;0;0

McGuire;1;0;0;0;1;2

Knuth;1;0;0;0;0;1

Orender;0;1;5;5;4;0

Kohlmeier;.1;2;7;7;3;0

Hess;1.2;3;0;0;0;0

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Schmidt;3;5;7;6;4;1

Franz;2;3;3;3;3;1

Slechta;.2;1;1;1;3;0

Valdez;.1;0;0;0;0;1

Schmidt faced two batters in the fourth inning. Orender faced five batters in the fourth inning.

WP — Kohlmeier, Orender. Balk — Schmidt, Franz. HBP — Trujillo 2 (Schmidt 2), Garza (Schmidt), Considine (Hess). Int. — Considine. Time — 2:06.