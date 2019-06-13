Leavenworth city commissioners have given their approval for emergency repairs to a section of Limit Street where a sinkhole has developed.

Commissioners approved a bid from Linaweaver Construction, Lansing, in the amount $120,945 for the storm pipe replacement project.

The bid was approved when commissioners met Tuesday.

The sinkhole is located on Limit Street west of Hughes Road.

Deputy Public Works Director Mike Hooper said city staff learned of the sinkhole May 23. He said the bottom of a crossroad storm pipe had rusted out and collapsed.

“It’s continued to sink,” he said.

He said the area of the sinkhole has been blocked off with cones.

Hooper said it may still take a couple of weeks before the construction work can begin. He said city officials continue to monitor the sinkhole.

He said a section of Limit Street will be closed during the construction work. But the road should be closed for no more than two weeks.

Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a contract for an engineering study for repairs to a stormwater drainage system in the area of Second and Chestnut streets.

Commissioners approved the contract with Wilson and Company, Kansas City, Missouri, for an amount not to exceed $54,700.

During a June 4 City Commission meeting, Public Works Director Mike McDonald said construction costs for making repairs to the system could total about $1.5 million.

