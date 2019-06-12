EMPORIA — The Newton American Legion Post 2 Senior Knights baseball team finished 0-3 during the weekend at the Sam Ellis Tournament in Emporia.

Newton lost to the Kansas Senators 12-0. The game was ended after four innings. Trev Golubski and Peyton Maxwell each had a hit for Newton. Golubski took the loss for Newton.

Chris Hough claimed the win for the Senators, striking out six of the 13 batters he faced.

Cody Mzhickteno, Brayden McConnel and Tyler Dreisigaker each drove in two runs. McConnel, Jackson Sosa and Logan Brown each had two hits.

Newton lost to the Hays Eagles 9-4. Hays broke the game open with five runs in the fifth inning.

Zach Kennel went two for three hitting for Newton with three RBIs. Griffin Davis went two for three.

Camden Fenwick took the loss for Newton. Matt Eldridge also pitched.

Brady Kreutzer pitched six innings for Hays for the win, striking out three. Trey Riggs pitched the seventh, striking out one.

Kreutzer, Brock Lummus, Dominic Bainter and Justice Dotts each had two hits with an RBI for Hays.

Newton lost to the Wellington Duke 5-1.

Matthew Rinehart, Cade Fairbanks and Malachi Macias each went two for four hitting for Wellington. Macias, Gage Cunningham and Silas Popplewell each drove in a run.

Ian Akers drove in a run for Newton.

Popplewell pitched a complete-game three-hitter for the win, strking out six. Sport Tegethoff went the distance for Newton, striking out five.

Newton, 2-10-1, plays at 5:30 p.m. today at Ottawa.

vs. Kansas Senators

Newton;000;0;—0;2;3

Kansas;082;2;—12;9;0

Golubski (L), Edson 3 and Claassen; Hough (W) and Fletcher.

vs. Hays

Hays;121;050;0;—9;10;1

Newton;202;000;0;—4;8;4

Kreutzer (W), Riggs 7 and n/a; Fenwick (L), Eldridge 5 and n/a.

vs. Wellington

Wellington;100;030;1;—5;9;0

Newton;000;010;0;—1;2;6

Popplewell (W) and n/a; Tegethoff (L) and n/a.