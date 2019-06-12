LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball may have found its long-range threat.

Iowa graduate transfer Isaiah Moss, a 6-foot-5, 208-pound guard out of Chicago, announced his decision to join the Jayhawks on Monday and will be immediately eligible for the 2019-20 season. After originally pledging to Arkansas earlier this spring, the rising redshirt senior backed out of that commitment last week and reopened his recruitment.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for their continued guidance and support," Moss tweeted. “After evaluating all my options, I have decided to commit to the University of Kansas!"

Moss averaged 9.2 points on 39.9 percent shooting with a 42.1-percent clip from 3-point range last season. He is a career 39.1-percent shooter from deep.

"We've obviously been looking for shooting throughout this recruiting period and we feel like we have addressed some of those needs with Isaiah's addition," KU coach Bill Self said in a news release. "When Isaiah is on the court, he's going to be a guy that could be a 40-45 percent 3-point shooter and with the line moving back, I think it's going to be even more important to have somebody who's consistently good from beyond the arc."

As Self indicated, Moss’ addition appears to be a big get for a Jayhawk program that last season struggled from beyond the arc.

One year after deploying a lethal 3-point attack that featured Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk, Lagerald Vick and Malik Newman, last year’s KU team ranked 143rd nationally with a 35-percent accuracy from distance. Among regular contributors, Vick’s 45.5-percent mark led team, though he left the program midseason. Dedric Lawson shot 39.3 percent from 3-point range but has also departed for the professional ranks.

Devon Dotson, who converted 36.3 percent of his 3-point tries a season ago, is KU’s most accurate returning sharpshooter, with fellow rising sophomore Ochai Agbaji (30.7 percent) second on that list. First-year players Christian Braun, Issac “Mackey” McBride and Tristan Enaruna could help the Jayhawks’ cause from deep, but none are proven at the collegiate level.

“I was around him (growing up). He’s a great guy,” Dotson said of Moss, who played AAU ball with the rising sophomore point guard’s brother. “He can shoot it really well. It’s a great pickup for us, for our perimeter shooting. I’m excited to have him. It should be fun.”

Moss rounded out his redshirt junior season by averaging 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists while hitting 79.1 percent of his free-throw attempts. He scored 16 points in the Hawkeyes' season-ending defeat to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"Isaiah was a very good player on a very good team at the University of Iowa," Self said. "He's played in big games. He's certainly used to the physicality of our sport after playing in the Big Ten and has been very well-coached and drilled. He also played at a top high school program at Simeon (Career Academy) in Chicago. I'm very excited about him and the opportunities that he will give us to stretch the floor and certainly play with a couple really good big guys."

Moss’ commitment gives the Jayhawks two remaining scholarships to hand out ahead of the 2019-20 season, with four-star forward Jalen Wilson another possible game-changing addition. Wilson, who was committed to Michigan before the departure of head coach John Beilein, has KU among his list of finalists for an announcement scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Dotson dishes on NBA experience

Addressing the media Monday for the first time since his May 29 decision to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft pool, Dotson explained a potential jump to the professional level was a real possibility.

“I took it very serious,” Dotson said. “At the time I was all-in to the process. But I talked to my family and coming back to school was the right decision.”

Among the feedback he received from NBA scouts and executives, Dotson highlighted creating space, making quicker decisions and showing consistency with his outside shot as necessary second-year strides. He said he had six or seven team-specific NBA workouts.

Dotson reiterated that he felt he couldn’t leave KU without winning a championship of some kind. Last year’s Jayhawks failed to win the Big 12 regular season title for the first time since 2003-04.

“I’m excited about the season. We have some really great pieces this year. I’m looking forward to what we have in store,” Dotson said. “We had some business we didn’t take care of last year, so I’m looking to just come out with a vengeance, really.”

Braun in feeling out process

Braun, a 6-6, 175-pound forward out of Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park, also spoke with the media Monday. Hearing Self’s voice at practice, Braun said, has been one of the moments that’s made his recent arrival on campus and integration into the team sink in.

“For me, the biggest adjustment is just day-in, day-out, the routine and then just playing against guys that are really good every single day,” said Braun, a three-star prospect and the nation’s No. 123-ranked recruit according to 247Sports’ composite. “So competing against guys like Marcus (Garrett) and Ochai, I compete with them every day, so that’s the biggest change from high school. ...

“I have a lot of fun competing with Och and competing with Marcus just because they make me so much better. Those guys teach me a lot of things that you can’t get just from coaching and stuff.”