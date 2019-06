Swimming lessons for Pratt area kids that were scheduled for June 10-14 at the Pratt Public Pool have been postponed to July 8-12 to allow for pool repairs. There are no swimming lessons at the Park Hills Country Club pool at this time. The lessons through Pratt Rec will take place at the Ellis D. Kinney Swimming Pool as planned, just at a later date, as per Pratt Rec. Director Larry Eisenhaer.