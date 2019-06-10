The city of Minneapolis experienced a temporary loss of internet, telephone and cable service after a utility box and fiber optic wire was taken from the 5600 block of North Ohio Street about 2 p.m. Sunday.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, someone cut the lead wires to a already loose utility box belonging to Eagle Communications and took the box and about 200 feet of fiber optic wire. The total loss, as well as the cost of labor and equipment to replace the items, was about $15,000, Soldan said.

Service was soon restored to Minneapolis customers of Eagle Communications, Soldan said.