Smith answered a question about how the Miss Kansas Competition could be made more inclusive, and Hernandez performed a piano solo “Moonlight Sonata” for the preliminary awards. 2018 Miss Hannah Klaassen presented the silver platters. Finals, including the selection of top 11 finalists, in the 2019 Miss Kansas Competition will take place Saturday, June 8, starting at 7 p.m. in the Dennis Lesh Arena on the Pratt Community College campus.