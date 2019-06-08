Hauk-Watson, Roney-Henson

shoot 61 to lead Four Ball

Coleman Hauk, a runner-up in the Saline County the past three years, surged into a tie for first place Friday in the first round of the Saline County Four Ball at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Hauk and Kansas Wesleyan teammate Troy Watson combined for an opening-round 61 to tie Tanner Roney and Noah Henson for the lead. But Brad Shields and Justin Ahlers are just one shot back at 62, with Jeff Knox and David Dupy also in the hunt with a 63.

Hauk, who partnered with Taylor Clark on the way to second place the previous three years, joined forces with Watson this year. Both of them were members of KWU's Kansas Conference championship and NAIA national tournament team.

Hauk and Watson, along with Roney and Henson, will be the last group to tee off Saturday at 11:40 a.m. at GreatLife. The tournament concludes Sunday at Salina Country Club.

The first-round leaders in the senior division are Rod Bradshaw and Daran Neuschafer, who shot 65. Tied for second two strokes behind are Jeff Wells and Mike Montoya, along with Warren McDougal and John Henke.

Falcons beat KC Pilots,

fall to Bullpen Savages

The Salina Falcons wrapped up their two-day stay in Pittsburg on Friday by splitting their final two games of the Fort Scott Tournament.

The Falcons, who lost twice on Thursday, started the second day with a 13-3 victory over the KC Pilots, but exited with a 6-1 loss to the Bullpen Savages at Al Ortolani Field.

The Falcons played all four of their games at Pittsburg State, while the showcase tournament also employed two fields in Fort Scott.

Salina never trailed against the KC Pilots, but finally broke it open with an eight-run seventh inning. Hunter Whittecar and Jonas Baughman each had three hits to lead the Falcons, combining to drive in seven runs.

Brogen Richardson pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Joshua Weiser, striking out five without allowing a hit. Weiser gave up just one earned run on two hits in the first 3 2/3.

Cason Long, Weiser, Zach Isaacson and Sheldon Perez each had two hits, while Baughman, Perez and Weiser all doubled.

Things did not go as well in the second game for Salina, which fell behind 5-0 before scoring its lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jovan Suarez drove in the Falcons' run with a single, and their only other hit was a Baughman double.

Whittecar pitched the first two innings and took the loss, with Cade Hannert working the last five.