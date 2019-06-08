Life at the Salt City Splash Aquatic Center looks normal for summer — parents soaking up the sun while children frolic around in a splash pad — but elsewhere in Carey Park, entities are struggling to stay afloat.

All of Hole 6 at the Carey Park Golf Course is a water hazard, but the course has been able to operate this week down five holes. The Hutchinson Zoo is a different story, since most of the exhibits are flooded. Besides the gift shop and train, the zoo has been closed since May 21.

Officials at both organizations said it’s the worst flooding they have seen at their locations.

Golf course superintendent Matt Miller said the water level started to go down. Meanwhile, Parks and Facilities director Justin Combs said the level at the zoo continues to rise. Combs estimated it went up a quarter inch over two days this week.

Neither will guess when things will return to normal or the extent of the damage.

The zoo, Combs said, flooded in 2007 from rain runoff but it came “very quickly” and left nearly as fast. He said the zoo closed for a while in 2007, but not as long as it has been this time.

The nearby Arkansas River, which Combs said flooded over the Jim Martinez Trail in spots, has been receding and dropped under the 8-foot flooding stage between Monday and Tuesday, National Weather Service data shows.

However, the level of the Arkansas River only reflects part of the problem. The bigger problem is the high water table underneath caused by last month’s rainfall. The NWS recorded 13.5 inches of rain at the Hutchinson Airport last month, compared to a normal of 4.42 inches.

The water table will take much longer to drop than the river.

Zoo staff moved some animals from their exhibits into dryer spaces. The deer were moved closer to the gift shop and zookeepers built a fenced area on dry ground. Although, most of their exhibit is still underwater.

“Surprisingly they spend a lot of time in the water,” Combs said. “They have access to high ground, but they seem to somewhat enjoy the water.”

Others feel right at home in their flooded exhibits. The beaver’s exhibit has a higher-than-usual water level, but they don’t seem to mind. Their den still provides dry land, as well.

The prairie dogs have less to be alert about since it’s difficult for even zookeepers in waders or rain boots to get to the front of their exhibit. The playground and bench in front of the display are both partially underwater. The pond on the other side of the playground has come up high enough to blend right in with the raised playspace and sitting area.

That area shouldn’t have a problem drying out, eventually, but the discovery center and a barn on the property will. Combs figures both will need repairs but, he said, more so the barn that has roughly 6 to 8 inches of water. The round discovery center has a couple of inches of flooding.

At the golf course, Holes 5, 6, 7, 15 and 16 were too wet to use. Hole 15 is on an island surrounded by water and Hole 6 has the entire fairway underwater this week.

Miller said, even when the water recedes, they will have problems with fungus, along with other issues with the soaked grass.

“I’ve never seen it this bad here,” Miller said.