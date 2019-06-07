1. 2019 Lunafest Film Festival: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. LUNAFEST is a traveling film festival, brought annually to Hutchinson by local Soroptimists, that features short films made by women, for women and the men who care about them, addressing universal issues that impact women of all ages, their families, relationships, and careers. Join in a fun-filled evening with a beautiful hor d'ourves and wine buffet before the films, sponsored by Soroptimist International of Hutchinson. A prize giveaway is included with the added benefit of fellowship with others attending the event. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the buffet with the films beginning at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit https://sihutch.org or https://www.lunafest.org/screenings/hutchinson-ks-060719. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students, and are available at the Fox box office, online, or at the door. Proceeds benefit women and children in the Hutchinson community.

2. Hutchinson Symphony: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dillon Nature Center. Enjoy beautiful sounds from the Hutchinson Symphony this Friday night as Dillon Nature Center kicks off its first Summer Concert Series of the season. This free, family-friendly concert will be on the lawn outside of the Taylors’ Shady Lane Cabin. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. The Hutchinson Symphony will treat guests to music from "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Offenbach’s "Light Cavalry Overture," and featured performances from "Les Misérables" with local soloists Kirsten Paulsrud and Alex Spence.

3. 2019 Garden Tour by Master Gardeners: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Hutchinson Community College, 1300 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Cost: $8-$10. Visit www.hutchgardentour.com and follow up on Facebook for more information.

4. Summer Saturday Chess for Kids: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Hutchinson Public Library. For information: 620-314-0078, dewitbooks@gmail.com. Kids can play chess with like-minded youths from other school clubs every Saturday morning.

5. Salvation Army Fan Drive: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Westlake Ace Hardware, 1304 N. Main St., Hutchinson. A monetary donation can be made toward fans at all Westlake Ace Hardware stores, including those in Hutchinson and Wichita. Any donation amount will be accepted. Stop by for hot dogs, chips and bottled water at the 1304 N. Main store or enjoy dessert and a root beer float at the 215 S. Main St. store.

6. Walk With A Doc: 9 a.m. Saturday, Rice Park Community Building. Walk with Dr. Ellen Losew. Hutchinson Clinic, Hutch Rec and Heal Reno County host Walk with a Doc on the second Saturdays of the month. These events are family friendly (kids and dogs are welcome). For more information, visit https://walkwithadoc.org/.

7. The 8th Annual Veterans Bike, Car & Truck Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Lysle Rishel Post 68, 730 W. Fourth Ave., Hutchinson. The 8th Annual Veterans Bike, Car & Truck Show is put on in respect for and to honor the men and women who have sacrificed for our country. A representative from the Reno County Veterans' Memorial will be present to answer questions and share information.

8. Yoga & Coffee: 8 a.m. Saturday, Avenue A Park. This all levels, one-hour class hosted by Little Rabbit Yoga Studio will begin with a few sun salutations to get your muscles moving and of course adjustments, modifications and tips will be given. No previous yoga experience is necessary to attend, just bring a yoga mat and a friend. After class, we will take a short stroll over to Bluebird Books to enjoy some coffee and talk all things yoga. This is a donation-based class. Your donation doesn't determine your attendance; all are welcome to attend regardless of donation.