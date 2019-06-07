HILLSBORO — Hutchinson turned a late rally into a 7-3 Sunflower Collegiate League West Division win over Wichita on Thursday at Tabor College.

The Sluggers led 3-2 after seven innings before the Monarchs rattled Wichita pitcher Paddy Walsh during a five-run, eighth-inning eruption. Hutchinson (4-2) received three walks and had three hit batters in scoring five times on only one hit in the frame.

Mason Lowe led off the Hutchinson eighth with a walk and scored all the way from first base on a long single from Dylan Nedved, who tied the game at 3. After Colton Cowser reached on a hit-by-pitch, a walk to Garrett Stephens loaded the bases.

The Monarchs took a one-run lead as Jackson Loftin reached on a hit-by-pitch before a walk to Ryan Stoecklein and a hit-by-pitch to Keith Wolverton made it 6-3 Hutchinson. A wild pitch from Walsh allowed Loftin to score the Monarchs' final run.

Hutchinson's Noah Kelly retired six of the final eight hitters he faced to earn a victory in relief. In 4 2/3 innings, he held Wichita scoreless on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Monarchs' starter Patrick Kudelka had a no decision after working the first 4 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Walsh was charged with a loss in a complete-game effort. He gave up seven earned runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and five walks.

Wichita built a 3-0 edge after scoring three times in the fifth. The Sluggers' Josh Jones greeted Kudelka with a leadoff double before Caden Kohout reached on a hit-by-pitch. When Lumpkin attempted to bunt the Wichita baserunners along, he was safe on an error and Jones scored. Mason Hartman's sacrifice fly made it 2-0 Sluggers before Colton Bertus used an RBI double to hand Wichita a three-run lead.

Hutchinson bounced back immediately with two runs in the sixth. Mason Lowe led off with a single and went to third base on a double from Nedved. Cowser followed with a two-run single against Walsh to trim the Monarchs' deficit to 3-2.

Nedved and Stephens each collected two hits in Hutchinson's eight-hit attack. Lowe, Cowser, Stoecklein and Conor Craig finished with one single apiece.

Bertus (two singles, double) led Wichita with three of its six hits.

The Monarchs host the Sluggers in a SCL West game at 7 p.m. Friday at Hobart-Detter Field.

NOTE: Former Monarch Jordan Cannon (2016-17) became the 12th Hutchinson player in franchise history to be selected in the MLB Draft on Tuesday. The Baltimore Orioles took Cannon in the 10th round with the 288th pick.