Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 500 block of East 30th Avenue on the south side.

In 1959, the Dillons Food Markets decided to try a new concept and created the Kwik Shop division, founded by Dick Dillon. In 1960, the first Kwik Shop, in Hutchinson, was built at 507 E. 30th. In 1965, Dillons decided to develop this property into the Northgate shopping center and Kwik Shop was moved in 1966 to finish the Northgate project at 517 E. 30th Ave. This building was moved to 310 N. Main in South Hutch and is now the Bergkamp Insurance Co.

The Northgate property was vacated in August 2013 for the Dillons Marketplace building. The Dillons Northgate property at 517 E. 30th is now being developed by Gene Zaid with Hyatt Life Sciences for the Afaya Partners, LLC. There will also be a Scooters Coffee on the corner.