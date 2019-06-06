SECAUCUS, N.J. — Sedgwick High School graduate Brylie Ware was drafted Wednesday night by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 23rd round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

Ware was the 695th pick overall.

Ware is a recent University of Oklahoma grad. In three seasons with the Sooners, he hit .310 with 199 hits. 107 RBIs and 107 runs scored. He also had 42 doubles, 12 home runs, three triples, 63 walks and was hit by pitches 40 times. He was an All-Big 12 selection in each of his three seasons.

Ware came to the Sooners after a year at Neosho County Community College, where he led the nation (NJCAA) in home runs (29), RBIs (122) and batting average (.589). He was the junior college player of the year. That summer, he was named the Local Player of the Tournament at the National Baseball Congress World Series.

He was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2017. He helped lead the Sooners to the NCAA Regionals in 2018 and 2017.