Preliminary round 1 of the 2019 Miss Kansas Competition is complete and the winners were announced Thursday evening in Pratt.

Under color-changing chandeliers and in an atmosphere crackling with excitement, the talent and on-stage interview winners in Preliminary round 1 of the 2019 Miss Kansas Competition were announced Thursday in Pratt.

Miss Chisholm Trail Polina Nations, from Overland Park, won the talent competition with a monologue performance of the "Sunflower Story," which delved into the dark side of domestic violence.

Miss Wichita Annika Wooton, also from Overland Park, was awarded the on-line interview first-place silver platter. She spoke about keeping enterprising young adults in Kansas through expansion of the arts.

On Friday, talent and on-line interview groups will switch and two more winners will be announced. Show time is 7 p.m. in Dennis Lesh Arena at Pratt Community College.

Evening wear competition and social impact statement winners will be announced Saturday, June 8, and the new 2019 Miss Kansas will be crowned.

This year the Miss Kansas Competition is following Miss America 2.0 judging criteria and candidates are being evaluated on talent, private and on-stage interviews with judges and evening wear plus social impact statements. Candidates are no longer judged on personal appearance in any phase of the competition, but instead judges evaluate a candidate on her ability to communicate and lead as an inspiring young woman.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday Miss Kansas shows are still available at www.misskansas.org.





