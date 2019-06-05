Leavenworth firefighters responded to two fires Monday night.

One of the fires resulted in a person being transported to the hospital, according to Mark DeMaranville, division chief of prevention for the Leavenworth Fire Department.

The first fire was reported at 11:47 p.m. at 930 S. 17th St.

When firefighters arrived on scene, smoke could be seen coming from a deck in the back of the house as well as a roof vent.

Three people had made it out of the house before firefighters arrived. One of them was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to the hospital, DeMaranville said.

Members of the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department also responded to provide assistance.

Firefighters estimate the fire resulted in $100,000 worth of damage. Firefighters believe the fire started near a grill on the back deck, according to DeMaranville.

The fire was out, but firefighters were still at the scene when they received the second fire call.

The second fire was reported at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday at 900 S. Broadway.

DeMaranville said the fire affected two businesses and apartments housed in the same building.

Fire from the building also damaged a neighboring house at 906 S. Broadway.

In addition to members of the Leavenworth Fire Department, the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department and Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 also responded to the fire.

Six residents of 900 S. Broadway were displaced by the fire. An occupant of 906 S. Broadway also was displaced.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

DeMaranville said representatives of the American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance to displaced residents.

The fire remains under investigation, DeMaranville said.

Firefighters estimated that the fire caused $80,000 in damage to the building at 900 S. Broadway and $50,000 in damage to the house at 906 S. Broadway.

