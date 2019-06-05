Mmm, spinach. Versatile and nutritious, this popular green is perfect in salads, soups, pasta, sandwiches, cake.

Wait, what? You were probably with me for the first few examples, but I’m assuming the mention of cake threw you off.

If it didn’t, we should be friends.

Spinach might not be currently quite as trendy as its relative quinoa, but it can be found in stores, menus and home fridges all over the place. According to the USDA, almost 50,000 acres of spinach were grown in the US in 2016, so apparently there are at least a few of us out there that like it.

In fact, even Brian loves spinach, so that’s a pretty good indication that it’s accepted, standard fare. It’s almost the perfect medium on the leafy greens spectrum: milder than kale or arugula, but heartier than butter lettuce or romaine, its texture also lends itself well to eating both raw and cooked.

Spinach is like the poster child of green smoothies, too. At first the sudden societal proclivity towards throwing spinach in a blender was a bit surprising and possibly even unnerving, but I think most of us have become accustomed to at least the idea.

Spinach is so delicious and already well-liked that I didn’t feel like sharing even close to a typical recipe. I wanted to surprise you a little.

In considering my options, I also thought about how my parents are coming out this weekend. June 10 is Brian’s scheduled surgery — the goals are to repair the residual damage in his colon, remove any internal scar tissue, reverse his ileostomy, and tidy up the external scarring from the previous surgery.

It’s kind of a big deal.

If it goes well, this is pretty much the last thing, and then it’s just recovery from here on out. That’s fairly unbelievable and entirely remarkable. We are grateful beyond words.

Being back in that surgery waiting room, however - where lots of things went terribly wrong - will come with a lot of emotion for me. So when my parents offered to come out from Ohio to be with us, I wholeheartedly accepted.

Most likely they’ll be going home on June 13, my mom’s birthday. At some point in my adolescence, I started a tradition of baking Mom a decadently chocolate cake, a different one every year. It’s just something we know will happen.

I obviously won’t be able to bake one while staying with Brian as he recovers in the hospital, so I’d like to surprise her with it the day they arrive here. I assume it won’t work, since she knows me, but it seems like a good idea anyway.

But since I can’t surprise her with the cake itself, I figured I might as well surprise her, and you, with what’s in it. Spinach is in beautiful form these days, all rich and full of depth, and so my idea for a dark chocolate spinach-flecked ice cream cake was born. That makes sense, right?

At any rate, we’ll eat it together, and there will be chocolate.

