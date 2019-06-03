One gardener cultivated his garden over 40 years; another starts fresh from seed each spring. But all six gardens on the Reno County Extension Master Gardeners 2019 garden tour share the same love for a well-tended, beautiful space.

This year, the tour will also feature youth events, including treats, crafts and activities, from 9 a.m. to noon in the HCC Demonstration Garden, as well as a scavenger hunt through the gardens.

Also at the HCC Demonstration Garden, several events will be held. Jess Crockford, southwest regional coordinator of the Kansas Prescribed Fire Council, will present "Living with Fire" at 10:30 a.m.; Bob Neir, of Harvest Gardens, will present "Treating Trees" at 11:15 a.m., and from 10 a.m. to noon, visitors can bring a photo of a garden mystery or ailing plant for help from a garden guru.

Gardens this year include:

HCC Demo Garden, on the HCC campusQuilted Garden, 119 W. 9thOld World Garden, 612 Newport RoadThe Artful Garden, 4600 Spyglass DriveSanctuary Garden, 3801 Jupiter Hills DrivePollinator Paradise, 2500 Pleasant Hills Parkway

Here's a look at two highlights on this year's tour, set for June 8.

The Quilted Garden

David and Margaret Young's backyard showcases thick grass, water features and popular flowers like knock-out roses, daisies and vincas. But the real showstoppers are one-of-a-kind metal art and striking barn quilts.

David painted the first barn quilt two years ago and has since added a half-dozen pieces among his handmade sculptures. Though he's produced each piece, he doesn't claim them as his own ideas.

"I'm not a good creator, but I'm a pretty good copier. You can find ideas for almost anything on the internet," David said.

The couple moved into their home 40 years ago. Over the years, they've purchased three connecting properties and expanded the yard.

"We were 25 and were starting out. We thought we'd have it looking good after a couple of years," David laughed. "You go in spurts — let one area slide, then concentrate on a new area."

The Youngs' garden is comfortable and relaxed, David said, because he chooses plants that take care of themselves so he can focus on other projects.

"I just like my yard to look good. I like easy stuff because I'm a workaholic," David laughed. "I'll use them if they work and I'll scrap them if they don't."

Old World Garden

Don and Ann Pfannenstiel hope their backyard oasis will transport tour-goers to tropical and European locales.

"You're not in Kansas anymore," Don said, gesturing to a bed of seed-grown, tropical annuals.

Before even entering the backyard, visitors will notice Tropicana roses blooming around the corner from Ti plants, a flowing bougainvillea and even a pineapple plant. The Tropicana roses were hybridized two years before the couple married, Don explained, so the flowers were showcased at the wedding.

"God's taking all this back in the fall," Don said, but he looks at replacing tropical plants each year with excitement. He and Ann enjoy finding new showstoppers for the space, which includes hundreds of celebrity roses, statues and two koi ponds.

Known for owning Don's Floral in Hutchinson, Don is always ready with deep knowledge and practical advice. His background in design is also evident in the landscaping and garden layout.

"I don't do a lot of perennials because most only bloom in the spring. If I'm going to be out here pruning and working on them, I'd like to see it bloom," Don smiled.

When asked about the investment, Don compared the cost of golf clubs or deer hunting equipment to the number of plants he can purchase with the same amount.

"Some people play golf, some hunt," Don said. "This is my golf game. It's a matter of where you put your priorities."