Pratt softball and baseball teams honored with individual awards at several levels.

Although neither team made it to the state tournament, the PHS softball and baseball teams still had successful seasons, earning multiple all-league honors and breaking records.

To be awarded an all-league honor, the players are nominated by their coaches, then all coaches in the league vote for the player, not front their team, they believe deserves the award. Players are then awarded a 1st team, 2nd team, or honorable mention based on how many votes they ge. There are 4 1st team pitchers, 4 outfielders, and 1 for every other position.

Softball awards

The softball team was awarded 9 all-league awards, 5 of which were for first team. The first team players are: Kami Theis, pitcher; Brianna Cruz, third base; Erin Jackson, second base; Jenna Fincham, outfielder; and Madalynn Wilson, short stop.

Morgan Rogers and Livia Swift were both on the second team all-league catcher and designated player. Finally, Allisan McGowan and Lexi Walker got honorable mentions for first base and outfield.

The team also broke many season and career records this year.

Brianna Cruz, the first team third baseman,broke three career records and added to one she already held. She broke the career batting average with a .524 which was previously held by Myra Garcia. Cruz also broke the career doubles record with 43 and the career RBI record with 128. Both records had been held by Dakota Jones. To top it all off, Cruz added to her career home run record to bring the total to 13.

Madalynn Wilson broke two season records this year. She broke the season batting average with a .639 which had just been broken by Cruz last year. Wilson also broke the season on base percentage record with a .676 that had been broken by Payton Woody last year.

The softball all-state selections won’t come out until June, 10.

Baseball awards

On the baseball side, six players got all-league selections. Three players made the first team: Travis Theis, outfield; Wyatt Schrag, first base; and Kaden Evert, pitcher.

Evert also got second team outfielder along with Nate Kolm and Grant Bolen who got second team S.R. one base and pitcher, respectively. Zach Shanline got an honorable mention for outfield.

The baseball team this year also broke a few records this season. Kaden Evert broke the earned run average with a 1.556 while Travis Theis broke the batting average with a .613. Both records were held by BJ Dean.

All-state selection have already come out for baseball and Pratt made the cut with two players; Evert, first team pitcher and Theis, second team outfielder.

With the first team all-state award, Evert is invited to play in the all star game with all the other first team players from around the state. It will be played on June 5 in Lawrence at the KU stadium.