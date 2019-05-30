Jeff Hisey could only look and stare Thursday morning at what was left of the fire-ravaged, three-story brick building that he had poured his heart and soul into for the past six years.

The 113-year-old building at 109 N. Kansas Ave., at the north end of downtown Topeka, housed the Trails Market and Gallery, an antique mall and flea market with about three dozen vendors. Hisey owns the business.

"I'm in disbelief," Hisey said as he looked at the building. "I can't say anything."

Trails Market and Gallery opened in November 2013. Then a major fire nearly in November 2017 shut it down for several months. Hisey worked on restoring the building and making it look better than ever when it reopened in March 2018.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was business as as vendors brought in items to sell at their booths, many of which had been decorated to look like storefronts.

But about 6:50 p.m., fire broke out in the building, which is located a stone's throw from the south end of the Kansas Avenue Bridge.

In a matter of minutes, flames were shooting out from all three floors. Thick black smoke billowed from the building, rising and drifting to the south and east, visible from miles away.

Topeka Fire Department crews arrived quickly and kept the worst of the blaze from spreading next door to the Kansas Avenue Lofts, 101 N. Kansas Ave.

But by the time the fire was brought under control about 8 p.m. Wednesday, the damage had been done.

All that was left of the Trails Market and Gallery was a brick shell. Nearly everything inside the structure appeared to be gone.

Fire crews remained on the scene through the night and into Thursday afternoon, putting out hot spots and making sure the fire didn't flare up again. Smoke continued to rise from the building early Thursday, forming a brown haze.

About mid-morning, Hisey walked over to where several Topeka firefighters were standing near 1st and S. Kansas Avenue and thanked them for their efforts.

Other people came to the scene throughout the morning.

Jody and Shane Bigler surveyed the damage from the east side of the intersection of 1st and S. Kansas Avenue. The Biglers, who live a couple of miles away in the Potwin neighborhood, had a booth called The Old Mill Cabin inside the business. The Biglers said they had been at Trails Market and Gallery for the past four years.

"It's just hard to believe," Jody Bigler said. "That something like this could go up so fast. Everything's fine, it's a beautiful day yesterday and now it's not. It just shows you how fast your life can change. Nothing's forever.

"My main thought is thank God no one was hurt. The stuff in there is just stuff. No loss of life. Things can be replaced. We're very fortunate that it didn't start when we were all there."

Glancing at Hisey a few feet away, she added, "I feel bad for Jeff. This was his livelihood. We all just had booths in there and didn't lose everything."

She said Hisey was an artist and had worked tirelessly in fixing up the shop, saying it was "very unique."

She spoke with other booth owners Wednesday night while the fire was still blazing and mentioned how nice it would be if all of the vendors could still stay together at a different location. But as of Thursday, no one knew what would take place with the vendors.

Since the Trails Market and Gallery building was deemed unsafe, no one was allowed to go inside and check on their inventory. Even firefighters had to keep out.

Among vendors who had many items stored inside the building were Hal and Jean Gardner, owners of Rusty Haggles Antiques. The Gardners said they had left their storefront in the NOTO Arts District in April and were in the process of opening a new location at Trails Market and Gallery. Now they were left to wonder if any of their inventory was still usable, including about $10,000 worth of display cases that were being stored in the basement.

"We don't know," Hal Gardner said. "We haven't even gotten in yet."

Rusty Haggles has two other locations, including one at the Kaw River Rustics store in NOTO and another in the West Bottoms area of Kansas City, Mo.

More than 15 hours after the blaze was reported, the Topeka Fire Department remained at the scene, spraying water Thursday morning from atop a raised aerial platform down into the building. Fire crews later positioned themselves on top of the loft building immediately south of Trails Market and Gallery, where they used hoses to spray water down into the shell of the building.

Shawnee County Emergency Management provided a video-equipped drone Thursday morning to fly over the shell of the burned-out building. The drone was capable of locating hot spots in the building, with that information then passed along to the Topeka Fire Department, which could pinpoint where to spray water to keep the fire from rekindling.

Topeka Fire Department shift commander Chris Herrera said Thursday morning that crews were able to keep the blaze largely confined to the Trails Market and Gallery. Only minor damage was reported in the Kansas Avenue Lofts, 101 N. Kansas Ave., a building attached to the Trails Market and Gallery.

Herrera said a firewall helped keep the blaze from moving into the Kansas Avenue Lofts, though there was some roof damage in the northeast corner of the lofts building.

Meanwhile, residents of the Kansas Avenue Lofts were evacuated Wednesday night and hadn't been able to return as of early Thursday afternoon. One woman who lives in the loft building said she had been told residents would be allowed inside to pick up some personal effects but would then have to leave. It was unknown when they would be able to return to their homes on a permanent basis.

The woman, who asked to be identified only as Terri, said she lived in the northeast apartment on the fourth floor of the Kansas Avenue Lofts. That location of the building appeared to have sustained the most damage. The top northeast corner showed signs of scorching on its exterior.

Terri said she was told her unit had sustained only minor water damage and some smoke damage. She said her windows also were blown out by heat from the fire.

Terri said she was amazed the fire didn't spread farther into the lofts.

"Absolutely," she said, "because it looked like it was going to take the whole block for a minute."

Terri said she and several other residents of the Kansas Avenue Lofts weren't home at the time of the fire.

She said she was told that a homeless man broke out a window and entered the secured lofts building to warn occupants of the fire. She was told two other men were outside the building warning loft residents to get out.

She said she was thankful "everybody was out" of the building without injury, adding that the "firemen are awesome."

Michael Fox, who lives in a building just north of the Trails Market and Gallery, at 115 N. Kansas Ave., said Thursday that he only got a little water and some smoke in his residence. Some of his windows facing south toward the Trails Market building had been broken out by the intense heat, he said.

"I have to wipe everything down and wash my clothes that were in the closet," he said. "But it could have been so much worse."

A Topeka fire official said water was being sprayed into the building until about 3 a.m. Thursday.

No traffic was being allowed in either direction on the Kansas Avenue Bridge. City officials said the bridge was expected to be closed for seven to 10 days.

Investigators from the Topeka Fire Department, Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were working to determine the cause of the blaze.

It wasn't immediately clear what would be done with the shell of the Trails Market and Gallery building, or when any action would be taken.

The Kansas Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross responded to the scene Wednesday night to assist loft residents.

No immediate damage estimate was available. The Trails Market and Gallery building was appraised at $190,100, while the Kansas Avenue Lofts Building was appraised at $1.08 million.