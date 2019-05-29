Like many state athletic events this past week, 1A state golf, scheduled, for Monday, May 20, had to be postponed because of weather issues. After two postponements, Kiowa County High School golfers Chase Hayes and Gavin Tuttle finally got on the course on Wednesday, May 22 to compete for a medal.

Tuttle, a senior, placed 29th and Hayes placed 54th. These two golfers were the only returners on a young KCHS team this year, and they led the squad each week in placings.