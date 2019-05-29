Mavericks represented at state track with good performances from several Greensburg boys.

The Kiowa County Mavericks traveled to Wichita State University's campus to compete at the KSHSAA 1A state meet May 24 and 25, and because of rain delays ended up staying an extra day.

Two Maverick boys were able to get on the medal stand after working through rain and lighting delays. Senior Reid Rhodes placed 7th in the 110 meter hurdles, and senior Cale Thompson placed 5th in javelin. Both agreed it was a great end to their high school careers.

Also competing for the Mavericks at state but missing the finals were Braiden Merhoff, Luke Ballard and Camden VandenHoek.



