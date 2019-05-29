Congratulations to the Kiowa County High School girls for a winning track season capped off with a state title.

The Kiowa County Lady Mavericks haven’t lost a track meet all season, and that trend continued through the postseason at the SPIAA League meet, regional track, and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the KSHSAA state track meet in Wichita. A crazy weekend of severe weather turned the normal two-day meet into a three-day event filled with rain and lightning delays, but that didn’t stop the Lady Mavs from being crowned state champions Sunday afternoon.

Several individuals mavericks made the podium as well. Casey Erickson took 5th in long jump; Sabrina Thomas was 6th in javelin, 5th in shot put, and she won the state championship in discus; Addi Heinson placed 2nd in the 100M dash, 4th in the 400M dash, and 2nd in the 200M dash; Kellie Rhodes, 6th place 400M dash; and Hannah Melton 2nd place in pole vault.

The Mavericks 4x800M relay of Cameron Erickson, Hailey Shaffer, Regan Rhodes, and Casey Erickson placed 3rd. The 4x400M relay team (Casey Erickson, Addi Heinson, Cameron Erickson, and Kellie Rhodes) was crowned state champs.

On top of Heinson’s impressive four medal weekend, she also set a new school record in the 200M dash, and Hannah Melton added to her silver medal finish with a new school record in pole vault.