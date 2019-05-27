Today I hear the thunder of the battlefield, the silence of the dead and cries of they dying.

Today I shiver with the fear of the oncoming horde, the cold, cold fear of impending death.

Today I feel the empty void left by brothers and sisters who lie in soil far -- so far -- from home.

Today I revere those who conquered fear and loathing, standing strong and brave until they had no more to give.

Today is Memorial Day, a day of respect for those who have gone before us, whose lives were given for the very essence of our great country's foundation, whose lives were given so that our many freedoms would not be tarnished or lost.

Today, to those brave souls who served in Concord or Gettysburg, Afghanistan or Corregidor, Argonne or Vietnam -- I give you thanks -- which seems like so little to give.

I give you my pledge to be a better man, better American -- my pledge to protect the right and freedoms that you have given so much for.

Today, I give you that pledge.

Before God, I swear I will remember you always.

Bill Lohmeyer

Hutchinson