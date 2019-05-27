A drop-off location for debris caused by Monday's damaging storm — which includes limbs, brush, logs and stumps — has been established at East Crawford Recreation Center, 1801 Markley Road, north of Barkley Park. The site will remain open through 5 p.m. May 31.

Drop-offs by commercial operators will not be permitted.

Residents also are strongly encouraged to take their storm debris, free of charge, directly to the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, 4292 S. Burma Road, during business hours. Materials not accepted at the landfill include sod, grass, dirt, lumber, rock, animal waste, trash, food waste and decorative grasses. For the Memorial Day holiday, the landfill will close at 2 p.m. Regular operating hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Additionally, limbs and branches that will not fit in yard waste carts can be tied into bundles less than 5-feet long and no greater than a foot in diameter and placed beside the carts. The bundles must be small enough for a single sanitation worker to lift

Larger logs will require a special pickup, which can be scheduled by calling 309-5750.