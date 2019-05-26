WICHITA — Tim Lambert won two individual gold medals, set a state record in one event and won another as a member of a relay with his Smoky Valley teammates on Saturday.

For all the good things that happened to Lambert, he also suffered through one of the most heartbreaking results among all the events contested during the Kansas State Track and Field Championships at Cessna Stadium on Saturday.

Lambert was a repeat winner of state titles in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes, and set a Class 3A state meet record when he crossed the finish line in 10.55 in the 100 meters.

Lambert also teamed with Andrew Peters, Lane Schrag and Carson Windholz to sprint to a first-place finish in the 400-meter relay.

But Lambert's day took an unfortunate turn when he tripped on the second to the last hurdle in the 300-meter race, approximately 50 meters from the finish line. After falling to the track, he tried to recover, immediately getting to his feet and resumed running.

Only one of his opponents managed to pass him while he was on the ground, finishing second in 39.43, only five hundredths of a second behind Cheney's Riley Petz.

"That's tough luck, yes," Lambert said. "But to get up and get second — I'll take that if I fall. And to finish in under 40 seconds is not a bad thing.

"To set a state record in the 100 was special. To win the 4x100 relay and be able to have teammates say they are champions is pretty special too."

Lambert won three individual golds as a junior, but the win with his Viking teammates was his first on a relay.

"That's very special and what I really, really wanted to win today," Lambert said. "This has been a great team and all year we've wanted to be part of a relay team that wins at state."

Windholz was second in the 3A boys long jump. His best jump of 21-1.25 came on the second of his four attempts and finished only one inch behind event champion Xavier Robinson of Hoisington.

Smoky Valley was in second place in the team standings when the meet was suspended Saturday night with several field events and only one track event in 4A remaining.

Holloway's hurdle sweep

Osborne's Darrien Holloway had some doubts about whether he would be back on top of the medals platform this year. The 1A boys defending champion in both the 110 and 300 hurdles, a recurring injury last summer made it difficult for Holloway to train in his feature events.

"I felt like this year was going to be tough (to repeat)," Holloway said. "In the summer I pulled my hamstring three times and that slowed me down.

"At first I was worried about it, but I went to the track and worked on it. I finally got my leg strong enough to go over the hurdles."

Holloway won the 110 hurdles in 14.91, edging Berean Academy's David Entz by less than a tenth of a second. He completed another hurdles sweep by winning the 300 later in the day in 40.08.

"It was a long season but it all paid off," Holloway said. "I ran faster my sophomore year (in the 110s) but I still got first today, so I'm happy about that."

Modrow wins twice

Chapman senior Aaron Modrow was another double winner and helped the Irish to a sweep of the 4A 1,600 and 3,200.

Modrow began his day winning the 3,200 meter run shortly before 8 a.m. and only minutes after Chapman's Taylor Briggs won the 4A girls 3,200.

Later in the day Modrow won his second gold in the 1,600, crossing the finish line in 4:34.31. That came after Briggs also won the girls title in the same event.

While Briggs was the defending state champion in both events, Modrow finished sixth in the 1,600 as a junior last season and seventh in the 3,200.

"I'm really excited but it should have been able to happen a lot sooner," said Modrow, who has signed with Southeast Missouri State. "But I'm thankful everything has happened in my whole running career the way it has. Winning two titles is really awesome."