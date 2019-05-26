A presentaton titled "KanCare Expansion: Moving Forward in 2020," is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, in the Trade Center Community Room, 1600 N. Lorraine St.

The Alliance for a Healthy Kansas is promoting the expansion of KanCare, which failed to make it through the Kansas Legislature in 2019 but is expected to return for action in the 2020 session. People planning to attend the Hutchinson event are asked to email an RSVP to sean@expandkancare.com

The program will describe how expanding KanCare could help Kansans access health care and how it also could benefit people with disabilities and those who care for them, according to the press release.