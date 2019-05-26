Though it has been more than 50 years since they attended Curtis Junior High School, organizers of an annual reunion that brings former students together still have fond memories of their days at the school.

"The thing is, I don't hardly remember anything I did in high school," said Dean Forster, who graduated from Curtis Junior High in 1966. "But the things I did here — I can remember all of it."

Forster, 68, who formerly served as police chief for the city of Topeka and later for Washburn University, is among the organizers of the 30th annual Curtis reunion, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Garfield Park shelter house, 1600 N.E. Quincy.

On a recent Tuesday morning, Forster and two of his classmates, Mario Escobar and Mike Thomas, met outside their junior high, located at 300 N.W. Grant, which was closed in the 1970s. After sitting vacant for a couple of decades, it was renovated about 20 years ago and now is occupied by Pioneer Curtis Homes, a senior living facility.

Forster said those who attended Curtis came from all racial backgrounds, yet treated each other the same. He said the students took pride in being from North Topeka, saying that Curtis students have always been a close-knit group.

He said that is one of the reasons the reunion has lasted so long, a remarkable feat considering only about 300 students attended the school when it was open to students in the seventh, eighth and ninth grades.

"They'll all tell you it's because it was like a big family," Forster said. "Nobody was any different from anybody else.

"We hung out at Garfield Park. Everybody knew everybody, and everybody got along. We may have argued among ourselves, but if things happened, we were together."

Forster, Escobar and Thomas recalled their days playing sports at Curtis, particularly football under coach Dick Patterson, who would later coach at Topeka High School.

They recalled Patterson would say "Give me 10," and the players would drop down immediately and do 10 pushups.

Thomas, who lives in Overland Park, said he moved back to Kansas a few years ago. A city gymnastics champion who later earned a scholarship in the sport at Kansas State University and went on to run several gymnastics facilities in Tulsa, Okla., Waco, Texas, and Las Vegas.

He said he found out about the reunion by going on Facebook and now is one of the organizers of the annual event.

"I haven't seen these guys for 50 years," said Thomas, who attended his first reunion last year. "This reunion committee has been so fun for me. After living all over and coming back, they remind me of all the things we did when we were teenagers."

Escobar, who lives in Kansas City, Kan., worked for the Santa Fe Railway and Time Warner Cable. He now is active in several community groups in the Argentine district of Kansas City, Kan.

The best part of the reunions, Escobar said, is renewing old acquaintances.

"We get to see the friends that we had, not just in our neighborhood, but around Curtis," Escobar said. "That's the main thing. There were so many people that we met here and that we stayed friends with."

Escobar said his aunts and uncles all went to Curtis, as did his father, Bernie Escobar, who is 91.

"God willing," Escobar said, "he'll be at the reunion again this year."

For more information, call 785-273-3627, 913-660-5512 or 913-201-1227. Information also is available on the Curtis Junior High School Facebook page.