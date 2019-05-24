1. Opening Day at Salt City Splash: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 25, Salt City Splash Aquatic Center, in Carey Park. Salt City Splash opens for its 20th season on Saturday. Pay regular admission prices or show your season pass - passes for sale at Hutch Rec Downtown (17 E. 1st) or at the Splash starting on Opening Day.

2. Memorial Weekend at Kanopolis Drive-in: 8 p.m. May 24, 25 and 26, Kanopolis Drive In, 804 N Kansas Ave, Kanopolis. Showing "Aladdin" and "Avengers: Endgame." Gates open at 8 p.m. with the first show starting at dark. Admission is $8 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and ages 4 and under are free. Shows play regardless of the weather, and won't cancel because of rain. No pets allowed. Cash and credit cards accepted.

3. Kansas Authors Club meeting, Hutchinson: 1:30-4 p.m. May. 25, Hutchinson Community College Student Union, 1400 North Plum Street, Hutchinson. Published poet Roy Beckemeyer, Wichita, Kansas Authors Club Poetry Writer of the Year, is guest speaker Saturday, May 25 at District 6’s meeting in Hutchinson. Members and guests are invited to meet Roy. Join us at Hutchinson Community College’s Student Union, 1400 N Plum, Classroom #10 downstairs at 1:30 p.m. An elevator is nearby both entrances off the parking lot. The meeting is free and open to the public. Poet Roy Beckemeyer’s latest book of his poems, Stage Whispers, was published in 2018. Beckemeyer will read some of his poetry, lead a writing exercise, and answer questions.

4. Tenth Street Orchard U Pick Strawberries & Vintage Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25, Tenth Street Orchard, 510 W Washington, Sterling. The Tenth Street Orchard is excited to announce their third annual vintage market. We are looking forward to hosting this event during prime strawberry picking time again. So load up the family for another great day at Tenth Street Orchard. There will be vintage booths, live music, food vendors, and strawberry picking. Entry into the market will be $2 for those older than 12. Twelve and under will be free.

5. Fryin' It Up Downtown: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 24, DCI Park, Hutchinson. D&J Pronto Pup will be serving from their yellow mobile unit in Downtown Hutchinson.