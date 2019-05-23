DODGE CITY — The Newton High School boys’ golf team had two competitors Wednesday at the rain-delayed Class 5A state championships Wednesday at the Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.

Hunter Lujano tied for 29th with a 77. Lujano missed a medal by two strokes.

Zachary Engelken tied for 50th at 82, seven strokes off medal contention.

Tyler Trudo of Goddard Eisenhower and Gentry Scheve of Emporia tied for top medalist honors with a 67. Trudo won the playoffs.

Tradgon McCrea of Hays was third at 68. Addison Alonzo of Topeka West was fourth at 69. Matthew Schrock of Kapaun-Mt. Carmel and Michael Winslow of St. Thomas Aquinas each shot a 70 with Schrock winning the playoff.

Andover Central won the team title at 293, followed St. Thomas Aquinas at 297 and Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 298.

Class 5A State

Boys’ Golf Tournament

Wednesday

Mariah Hills GC

Dodge City

Par 72, 6,000 yds.

Team scores — Andover Central 293, St. Thomas Aquinas 297, Kapaun-Mount Carmel 298, Hays 304, Maize South 305, Bishop Carroll 306, Blue Valley Southwest 309, Emporia 312, Basehor-Linwood 318, Salina South 327, St. James Academy 337, Great Bend 346. Individual entries: Newton, Goddard Eisenhower, Topeka West, Maize, Wichita Northwest, Salina Central, Andover, Pittsburg, DeSoto, Spring Hill, McPherson, Wichita Heights,

Medalists — 1. Tyler Trudo GE-x 33-34—67; 2. Gentry Scheve Emp. 33-34—67; 3. Tradgon McCrae Hys. 34-34—68; 4. Addison Alonzo TW 34-35—69; 5. Matthew Schrock-x KMC 35-35—70; 6. Michael Winslow-y St.A. 35-35—70; 7. Adam Kasitz MS-x 35-36—71; 8. Cooper Schultz And.Ct.-y 35-36—71; 9. Connor Hanrahan St.A. 35-36—71; 10. Justin Wingerter BVSW-z 36-36—72; 11. Peyton Wilson And.Ct. 36-37—73; 11. Austin Goodrum And.Ct. 36-37—73; 11. Joey Langstraat BL 36-37—73; 11. Austin Wilbert KMC 36-37—73; 15. Carson Towey BC 37-37—74; 15. Mateo Villegas GE 37-37—74; 15. Josh Norris Hys. 37-37—74; 15. Parker Renz SS 37-37—74; 19. Mark Towey BC 37-38—75; 19. Cole Streck GB 37-38—75; 19. Jack Baker KMC 37-38—75; 19. Jared Murphy Mai. 37-38—75.

x-won playoff, y-second in playoff, z-third in playoff.

Remainder of field (ties not officially broken) — 23. Cooper Ward And.Ct. 38-38—76; 23. Keegan Ellington And.Ct. 38-38—76; 23. Grant Gooch BC 38-38—76; 23. Nick Limback BVSW 38-38—76; 23. Myles Brewer GE 38-38—76; 23. Paul Bourk St.A. 38-38—76; 29. Caleb Schmid Emp. 38-39—77; 29. Taben Armstrong MS 38-39—77; 29. Hunter Lujano New. 38-39—77; 32. Austin Logsdon BL 39-39—78; 33. Brantley Baldwin GB 39-39—78; 34. Layton Love MS 39-39—78; 35. Aspen Wadlowe WNW 39-39—78; 36. Davis Joseph And.Ct. 39-40—79; 32. Wyatt Powell BL 39-40—79; 32. Jason Krannawitter Hys. 39-40—79; 32. Kyle Kasitz MS 39-40—79; 40. Braden Crank BVSW 40-40—80; 40. Cooper Steiner KMC 40-40—80; 40. Aaron Hawley SC 40-40—80; 40. James VanGilder SJA 40-40—80; 40. Josh Burnett St.A. 40-40—80; 45. Drake Sawyer And. 40-41—81; 45. Hayden Hohl BC 40-41—81; 45. Brock Duty BVSW 40-41—81; 45. Ethan Hartig MS 40-41—81; 45. Lukas Freelove SC 40-41—81; 50. Brent Reintjes KMC 41-41—82; 50. Zach Engelken New. 41-41—82; 50. Logan Wiske Pit. 41-41—82; 50. Luke Elbrader St.A. 41-41—82; 50. Gavin Berberich TW 41-41—82; 55. Andrew Lisec BVSW 41-42—83; 55. Spencer Thurlow DeS.41-42—83; 55. Ethan Iddings DeS.41-42—83; 55. Connor Hoyt Emp. 41-42—83; 55. Tucker Johnson Hys. 41-42—83; 55. Connor Cook SJA 41-42—83; 55. Gavin Giroux SS 41-42—83; 62. Garyn Fisher Emp. 42-43—85; 62. Brooks Sauder Emp. 42-43—85; 62. Weston Hoskins Hys. 42-43—85; 62. Cole Stein SS 42-43—85; 62. Parker Norton SS 42-43—85; 62. Carter Melchior St.A. 42-43—85; 68. Tyler Gatley BC 43-43—86; 68. Steve Maceli Pit. 43-43—86; 68. Patrick Hartsock SH 43-43—86; 68. TJ Baker SJA 43-43—86; 72. Jack Stuckey BC 43-44—87; 73. Kobe Sifford BL 44-44—88; 73. Harry Spencer SJA 44-44—88; 75. Travis Channell KMC 44-45—89; 75. Tyler Hoxie McP. 44-45—89; 77. Preston Howell And. 45-45—90; 77. Collister Ryan SC 45-45—90; 79. Brendan Smith BL 45-46—91; 79. Wesley Oakley Hys. 45-46—91; 79. Patrick Brazil SJA 45-46—91; 82. Tanner Blaske MS 46-47—93; 82. Trey Turner SS 46-47—93; 84. Adam Rowcroft SJA 47-47—94; 85. Evan Jensen WH 47-48—95; 85. Kaden Claassen WH 47-48—95; 87. Jeremy Boone BVSW 48-48—96; 87. Scott Heilman GB 48-48—96; 89. Cal Dunekack GB 48-49—97; 90. Jayson Effertz GB 49-49—98; 90. Xavier Magallanes-Rivas SS 49-49—98; 92. Skyler Stewart Emp. 51-52—103; 93. Cayden Bouse GB 55-55—110; 94. Landon Bever BL 58-58—116.