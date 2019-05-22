Hutchinson Superintendent Gary Price deserves enormous credit for rebuilding trust and pride in USD 308.

I've always been able to sit down with Price to discuss school concerns where he reflects knowledge and thorough study, a willingness to listen, empathy and a degree of common sense not always found in administrators.

Let's give credit to Price for being the right person at the right time as a two-year interim superintendent.

Price has greatly improved teacher and staff morale, put more emphasis on student learning and needs, tackled building improvements and most importantly, taken the time and interest to hear and interact with parents and others concerned about educational problems.

Price told me he is most proud of helping change the district's "image and grow community pride." He also points to leadership changes involving 10 of 11 principals with virtually all through internal promotions.

Upon returning to USD 308, Price discovered almost embarrassing amounts of money tucked away in various accounts by the previous administration, while claiming insufficient money. Significant teacher and other staff increases in the past two years, along with another inflation adjustment anticipated the coming school year, have gone a long way toward happier classrooms. "Every time I turned over a rock, I found more money," Price told me.

The district's local property tax driven capital outlay fund topped $8.2 million going into this year and will drop to between $6-7 million after June 30 once a recently approved $2 million dollar construction project is paid for Faris Elementary. It is replenished by more than a million dollars annually.

Buying the former Town Club at a bargain basement price; major changes in utilization of Avenue A School; development of East 23rd athletic fields, expensive artificial turf for the Don Michael football field near 17th and Severance; millions poured into technology upgrades and the Faris project have all been done under Price's leadership.

And how many of you knew USD 308 has a $1.3 million "contingency fund" that, when coupled with other reserves and continuing boosts in state school aid, puts the district in an enviable position compared with most other taxing units.

I am far less enthused about the recently opened administration center parking lot and a welcome sign that cost taxpayers $90,000. The lot seemingly will accomplish little more than offer parking to 19 vehicles on the building's west front lawn, which had to be cleared of grass and trees for the cold and bland concrete.

So why complain about that $86,000 administration center parking lot and a new $4,000 Salt Hawk welcome sign? There are similar signs in other districts such as Buhler, but Hutch schools have been so flush with money that to most administrators and others in the public $90,000 doesn't seem like anything worth questioning.

The expenditure was approved back in January with little discussion, no school board dissent and virtually no media coverage. Sure, additional parking is nice, and so is having an easier disability entrance with the public greeted by someone at a front desk — but was it really necessary?

Plans call for locking east side doors making them only accessible to those working in the building. It's claimed more parking is needed because of staff meetings at a building that, interestingly, was on the verge of being abandoned when the district thought it was going to buy the former Dillon/Northgate Shopping Center on East 30th before those plans fell through. It's also claimed that having only a west side public entrance will make it safer from any intruder, but a close examination of that contention quickly falls apart.

Again, some safety and parking convenience will be gained, but it's far from a spending priority. A $90,000 lot where parking is truly a problem only on rare occasions is difficult to justify without having an overflowing capital outlay account, combined with other reserves, that could be tipping on the excessive side for strapped taxpayers to support.

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW, is retired and is a Reno County Commissioner. He can be reached at 620-960-6733. Email him at dan.deming@cox.net.