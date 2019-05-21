The Frontier Extension District will be having a Wildflower and Pasture Tour. The tour will take place June 20 in southern Anderson County. Plans are to meet 6:30 p.m. at the Welda Community Building, which is just west of 169 Highway, in Welda. From that point, the group will then convoy to the pastures.

Once at the location, participants will break into small groups. Each group will be led by one of our tour guides to help you learn about some of the wildflowers that we can find in our native grass meadows and answer any questions that might arise. There is no need to RSVP and there is no cost to attend. But please be advised that this tour will be over rough/uneven terrain, so if you have limited mobility please plan accordingly. You might also want to grab some bug repellent to keep ticks and chiggers off!

Not only will participants learn about our native wildflowers, they will also learn a why ranchers burn their pastures in the spring, why they use herbicide in their pastures, and maybe even a little about stocking rates.