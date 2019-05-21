The Kiowa County Lady Mavericks haven’t lost a meet all season, and that trend continued at the SPIAA League track meet last week, where the Lady Mavs won the meet for the 9th straight year.

Top six finishers were as follows: 100M dash - 1st place Addi Heinson, 4th place Gracie Gray, 6th place Addison Sherer, 200M dash - 1st place Addi Heinson, 3rd place Brecken VandenHoek, 6th place Gracie Gray, 400M dash - 2nd place Addi Heinson, 3rd place Kellie Rhodes, 4th place Casey Erickson, 800M run - 4th place Regan Rhodes, 6th place Hailey Shaffer, 1600M run - 4th place Madison Yost, 3200M run - 2nd place Madison Yost, 100M hurdles - 4th place Hannah Melton, shot put - 1st place Sabrina Thomas, discus - 1st place Sabrina Thomas, javelin - 3rd place Sabrina Thomas, pole vault - 1st place Hannah Melton, long jump - 2nd place Casey Erickson, 3rd place Brooke Oberle, 6th place Alex Friesen, triple jump - 1st place Brecken VandenHoek, 4x100M relay - 1st place (Gracie Gray, Kellie Rhodes, Brecken VandenHeok, Hannah Melton), 4x400M relay - 1st place (Casey Erickson, Addi Heinson, Cameron Erickson, Kellie Rhodes), 4x800M relay - 1st place (Cameron Erickson, Hailey SHaffer, Regan Rhodes, Casey Erickson).

Addi Heinson set a new KCHS record with a 26.29 time in the 200M dash. Hannah Melton tied the SPIAA league pole vault record with a vault of 10’.

“We are very blessed with some good kids. The girls competed very well and did what they needed to do to win the League Championship. It is always exciting to win a Championship,” said head coach Travis Powell on the success of the Lady Mavs.

KCHS defended their 2A Regional Championship on Friday, May 17 in Greensburg.