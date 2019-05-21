Kiowa County High School students take part in Baccalaureate Service.

The Kiowa County Ministerial Association hosted the annual Baccalaureate Service for Kiowa County High School seniors on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 7 p.m.

The service was held at the Friends Church in Haviland and hosted by Tony Factor, who opened up the service with prayer. He introduced the Senior Ensemble from Kiowa County High School who sang “Ubi Caritas” by Victor C. Johnson. Kim Stewart was the director. Students from the senior class not in the ensemble looked on and observed.

Speaker Deb Factor shared her personal experience of her own personal faith crisis. She told the story of how she dealt with the divorce of her parents which happened right about the time that she began to start life out on her own after graduation.

“God showed me that He cared about the littlest things in my life,” she said.

Factor reminded students that as they move on to the next chapter of their life they should realize that struggles are normal.

Factor spoke from Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding in all your ways acknowledge him and he will direct your paths.”

Factor told adults present at the service to tell their own stories of struggles and difficulties to the youth.

“Help them understand what you have been through, so the next generation can realize if you made it, they can too,” Factor said.

Factor also advised listeners that when they are feeling weak to connect with others.

“We were met to do life together,” she said.

In closing, pastors present prayed over the senior students as they came forward to receive gifts. The group was then dismissed for refreshments in the church basement.

Kiowa County’s 2019 high school graduation exercises were held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 in Greensburg.



