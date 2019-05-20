A Harper man died in a single-vehicle rollover accident Saturday afternoon in southern Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Charles D. Ruff, 49, was driving northbound on K-14 in a 2013 Ford Focus about 1:11 p.m. when for unknown reasons his car left the roadway about a quarter mile north of Greenfield Road and entered the west ditch.

The car hit a culvert and then flipped end-over-end three times, coming to rest on its wheels.

Ruff was not wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the vehicle who was restrained, Lisa Marie Moreno, 49, of Santa Clara, California, was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.