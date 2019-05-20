An apparent tornado touched down south of Pittsburg late Monday afternoon, although it was unclear if the damage to the south end of town was a result of the twister or straight line winds.

According to a release from the City of Pittsburg, the tornado touched down south of Pittsburg, taking a path from 180th and 400 HWY in Cherokee, KS, and moving northeast toward 270th and 530th Ave. east of Pittsburg. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Damage reported includes damage to outbuildings and secondary structures, shingles blown off houses, wind damage, large trees down, and downed power lines. Westar Energy is responding to downed power lines and addressing power outages.

Search and rescue crews have been activated. Local first responders are checking residences to make sure everyone is accounted for. Anyone needing to locate loved ones or report missing residents should call (620) 230-5625.

Residents should stay away from Langdon Lane and the surrounding area. Current weather hazards include downed power lines, debris, lightening and heavy rain. More weather risks are headed our way with a second round of thunderstorms in the forecast for this evening.

Pictures posted to the Morning Sun Facebook page by readers indicate there was extensive damage to Cobb Lumber on Langdon Lane, trees and power lines down across the county and roof damage to Grubb Hall on the Pittsburg State University campus.

Further to the south in Cherokee County, Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Jason Allison indicated that there was heavy damage to trees and power lines in the Scammon and Weir area. Allison said many county roads were blocked or impassible.

The National Weather Service in Springfield, Missouri, has issued a tornado watch until 1 a.m. and more severe weather is forecast for Tuesday.

The story is developing.