When Bill Snyder was head football coach at Kansas State University, he said he gave his players notebooks and pencils and told them to put these items on their nightstands.

Then, each day they were instructed to write down the priorities in their lives, and then define goals based on those priorities.

Once their goals were defined, Snyder told them to "define a plan to achieve each and every one of those goals" and then find people to help them along the way.

"That's when the value of the people you bring into your lives can help guide you and give you direction to help you achieve those goals," Snyder told the graduates of the class of 2019 of Salina Central High School.

Snyder was the guest speaker during Salina Central's commencement ceremonies Sunday at Tony's Pizza Events Center.

Snyder knows of what he speaks when it comes to goal setting and forming concrete plans to achieve them. Under his longtime guidance, the K-State football program achieved one of the biggest turnarounds in college football history during the last 30 years, switching from a perennially losing team into a Big 12 powerhouse.

Snyder, a College Football Hall of Fame inductee who has a stadium named after him in Manhattan, told graduates how important it was to surround yourself with people who care about making your life better and more successful. He said the most important person in his life was his mother, who though only 4-feet 9-inches and less than 100 pounds, "was the strongest person in my life."

Snyder told graduates that everyone is goal-oriented to a certain degree, but that it was even more important to have a process to achieve those goals. He cited a survey that stated "100 percent of our society sets goals for ourselves. We have that in common." However, less than 50 percent ever have a concrete plan as to how to achieve those goals.

"Defining steps you need to do to achieve your goal, step by step by step, gives us the opportunity to be successful as we move closer to those goals," he said. "Daily improvement also is important. Find a way to become a little bit better each day of your life, and then continue to work hard to achieve each goal.

"And don't give up. How do we respond to adversity? It's all about persistence, and never giving up."

13 years in the making

Welcoming graduates, staff and faculty of Salina Central and parents, relatives, friends and supporters in the audience, Central principal Nate Showman said this is a moment "13 years in the making."

"Now that you are moving to the next step, I hope you remember friends and classmates and what you shared with them for the last 13 years," he said. "However you choose to remember it, good or bad, the last 13 years do not define you, they are your foundation. Thank you graduates for four great years. You will always be a special part of our school."

In her remarks, senior class president Audrey Burgoon said it wasn't that long when, as freshmen, she and her classmates entered the school hallways a little scared, anxious and excited about their futures. Four years later, they are still a little scared, anxious and excited for their futures, "but the difference is the growth we've endured and the knowledge we've gained."

"It took courage to make it to where we're sitting today," she said. "So whatever path you have chosen, do it to the best of your ability. Not just for yourself, but for the impact you'll have on others and for others."

Missing friends

Senior class secretary Doug Chance was so horrified by high school that he thought he was going to drop out his sophomore year, but credited the friends he made on the student council and in the drama department for giving him a sense of belonging.

"I'll miss these friends," he said. "They took me in and made me feel like less of an introvert."

Chance said he was going to take a year off and then probably enroll at Kansas Wesleyan University to major in music education. Fellow seniors Avery Loucks and Addison Harvey both plan to attend Fort Hays State University in the radiation technology program.

"I'm looking forward to moving on and fulfilling my dream to be a radiation therapist," Loucks said.

Raymond Madera said he'll miss his art classes in school the most because all the supplies he needed to create his artworks were given to him free of charge, and "now it's all up to me, so I need to grow up."

Madera, who plans to study to be a tattoo artist, said he'll miss some of his classmates after graduation.

"Not a lot, but some of them," he said.