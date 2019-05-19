Traffic stop leads to decade-long prison term

MEADE COUNTY — A California man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for smuggling almost 30 pounds of methamphetamine into Kansas, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported.

Christian Delgado-Lopez, 30, Dana Point, Calif., previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine stemming from a June 5, 2018, traffic stop just outside of Plains.

According to court documents, Delgado-Lopez was driving a rented Ford F-150 when Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper James Parr stopped him on U.S. 54 in Meade County.

Delgado-Lopez and his passenger told the trooper they were on their way to Wichita for a vacation and to visit family. The trooper because suspicious, however, because of the motorist nervous behavior, including perspiring, visible shaking and inconsistent responses to his questions, according to documents in the case.

After ticketing Delgado-Lopez, who was the driver, Parr asked if he could search the pickup and found the meth hidden in a spare tire.

Rural Salina man arrested on suspected battery



SALINA — A rural Salina man was arrested early Sunday and faces several recommended charges that include aggravated assault and battery and endangering a child.

According to a report by Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, deputies were dispatched about 2 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 200 block of South Woodward Road. A 34-year-old female at the residence told deputies that she had gotten into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, Juan Franco, 37, who she said had been drinking.

Later, the woman reported, Franco went into a bedroom where she was sleeping and allegedly pulled a handgun out and threatened her several times in the presence of five children ranging in age from 4 to 14, Melander said.

The woman was able to get out of the house and called law enforcement, who responded and arrested Franco. A search warrant was issued, and a handgun was found as well as marijuana.

Franco was arrested and faces multiple recommended charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal threat, aggravated endangering a child, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.