Kansas added construction and business service jobs in April to hold the state's unemployment rate at 3.5 percent for the second month, officials said Friday.

Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Kansas Department of Labor indicated the seasonally adjusted jobless figure in April stayed at the 3.5 percent recorded in March. The comparable rate for January and February stood at 3.4 percent.

In April 2018, 3.4 percent of Kansans seeking employment were without work.

"Job growth in Kansas rebounded in April, following weather-related declines in early 2019," said Emilie Doerksen, an economist with the state labor department.

Doerksen said that during April, the state's construction industry added 1,600 jobs and employers in professional and business serves expanded by 2,900 jobs.

Overall, Kansas estimated an increase in 6,900 nonfarm jobs in April. A subset of that figure related to private-sector employment showed expansion of 5,600 jobs from the previous month.



Since April 2018, Kansas has recorded a net gain of 10,500 private-sector positions and of 12,400 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs.