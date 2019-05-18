No injuries, but damage from Kansas twisters

DODGE CITY — Authorities said there have been no reports of serious injuries from a spate of tornadoes that raked southwest Kansas Friday night.

The National Weather Service says eight tornado sightings had been reported in the area by late Friday night, including one near Dodge City and the tiny town of Ford. Officials are conducting surveys to see whether some of the sightings were of the same tornado.

Emergency management offices in the area said several homes, some outbuildings and sheds were damaged in the storms. Officials reported that the twisters also knocked down power lines.

Teenager arrested Saturday after stabbing

TOPEKA — Topeka Police arrested a teenager Saturday morning after a male victim was stabbed.

The juvenile teen was arrested in connection with aggravated battery, according to a news release from Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

About 12:55 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of S.E. 12th St., for a male suffering from a stab wound.

Monasmith said the male was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but was stable on arrival at the hospital.

Officers arrested the suspect about 3:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of S.E. California.