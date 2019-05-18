Heavy Metal Recyclers are expanding after facility upgrades in Pratt.

It is a new day and new facility for Heavy Metal Recyclers. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held May 15 to dedicate the new building, weight scale and new look to the facility after months of work.

Staff, family and friends gathered to celebrate the updated facility and to enjoy a grilled hamburger or hot dog plus baked beans and chips.

Much has changed in the appearance of the Heavy Metal property. Starting in February, many trees were removed, ground was leveled, the new 80 feet by 100 feet building and weight scale were added. Around 2,000 tons of rock were brought in to provide a firm yard area. More electronic surveillance was added for extra security, said Abe Peters, president of Heavy Metal Recyclers.

The scale has a state of the art radiation detector. Oil field materials produce natural radiation that can contaminate hole pipe metal and that is a problem. Steel mills don’t want contaminated hole pipe. If a rail car arrives with contaminated metal, the supplier can be fined $10,000.

“The fine is very expensive,” Peters said.

So the radiation detector is a vital asset to efficient operation at Heavy Metal. Sometimes there are random gasses associated with World War II painted items and from B52s. The goal at Heavy Metal is to be as efficient as possible and keep track of these gasses and radiation.

“We’re just trying to do it right and help commercial cleanup,” Peters said.

The new building features a new customer service area and office area for the secretary. Peters and manager Jake Peters both have new offices along with a restroom facility the features a shower, a new conference room and a large sorting area for more efficient product organization, Peters said.

The new sorting room helps with better sorting and an end product that is cleaner to process. The cleaner the material, the better the price for the customer, Peters said.

Heavy Metal takes both ferrous and non-ferrous metals, sorts them and ships the processed metal off to steel mills all over the country and Mexico.

“We have a lot of commercial business,” Peters said.

With all the upgrades and changes, Peters said it should create new jobs.

Peters said Pratt was a strong community to get started and they have continued to support Heavy Metal through the years. It is through their continued support that Heavy Metal continues to grow.

The improvements to the facility are an effort to better the community and care for customers in a timely fashion.

Heavy Metal keeps material out of the county landfill. They try to accommodate everyone wanting to sell metal, including those with aluminum cans.

Heavy Metal Recyclers will be eight years old on June 1. They cover a wide area with facilities in Pratt, Kingman, Great Bend and Medicine Lodge. They have 18 employees in Kansas with 10 of those in Pratt. Peters said they have over 2,500 customers in an area covering not only Kansas but also Nebraska and Oklahoma. They have 70 roll-off units in a variety of sizes for convenience.

Peters said he wanted to thank all the local businesses that helped with project and the community for all their support.

Heavy Metal Recyclers is located at 511 Pedigo Drive in Pratt.